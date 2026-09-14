COAI And British High Commission Ink Pact For AI, Digital Trust

India's telecom industry body COAI and the British High Commission have forged a significant partnership to advance Artificial Intelligence, digital connectivity, and trust, aiming for responsible technology-led innovation and enhanced digital resilience.

Key Points COAI and the British High Commission signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, digital connectivity, and trust.

The CO.AI 2026 event focused on AI's application in intelligent networks, security, and public services, emphasising its role in combating digital fraud.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti stressed the need for balanced governance and international collaboration in AI development.

Acting British High Commissioner Ben Mellor highlighted the importance of innovation progressing alongside security and accountability, especially against AI-aided scams.

The partnership aims to foster responsible technology-led innovation for India's next phase of intelligent, secure, and citizen-centric digital transformation.

Telecom industry body COAI and the British High Commission on Monday signed a pact to strengthen cooperation on Artificial Intelligence, connectivity and digital trust, as well as responsible technology-led innovation.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked at the CO.AI 2026 event organised by Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), in association with the British High Commission.

The event brought together senior representatives from government, Trai, telcos, technology companies, and other stakeholders of the digital ecosystem, leading to extensive deliberations over the role of Artificial Intelligence in shaping future-ready digital infrastructure.

Focus Areas For AI Collaboration

CO.AI 2026 focused on three areas: AI for intelligent and autonomous networks, AI for security, trust and digital resilience, and AI for citizens, services and public value.

Discussions also highlighted the growing importance of AI in combating digital fraud, strengthening consumer protection, improving network efficiency, supporting resilient infrastructure and enabling secure digital services at scale.

A key highlight of the MoU signing event was a key step towards strengthening cooperation on Artificial Intelligence, digital connectivity, digital trust and responsible technology-led innovation.

Balancing Innovation And Governance In AI

Speaking at the event, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti noted that while AI creates opportunity, it also requires the right kind of governance approach.

"As the sector evolves, governance must continue to balance several objectives: encouraging investment, promoting competition, enabling innovation, ensuring quality and protecting consumers.

"These objectives are not always identical, but effective regulation must hold them together. International cooperation can add value where the challenges themselves are cross-border," Lahoti said.

India's next digital transformation will not be defined merely by how many people get connected but by how intelligently, securely, inclusively and responsibly such connections are established.

Strengthening Digital Security And Resilience

Ben Mellor, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said governments have a responsibility to ensure innovation progresses alongside security, accountability and resilience, and that's even more essential when criminals are using AI to aid scams.

"But AI is part of the solution too - it can help institutions move from reacting to individual incidents towards recognising patterns of harm early. That is the entire purpose of the UK's engagement today, and why this MoU matters. It starts with a defined public interest problem rather than a broad declaration of intent and gives our partnership with COAI the continuity to keep working together long after today," Mellor said.

COAI Director General SP Kochhar noted that the next phase of connectivity for India must be intelligent, secure, resilient and citizen-centric.

"Telecom networks will not only support AI workloads; they will increasingly become AI-enabled systems capable of optimising performance, strengthening security, improving service quality and protecting consumers from emerging digital risks. The MoU between COAI and the British High Commission reflects the importance of trusted international collaboration in shaping the future of digital connectivity," he said.