News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » CNG price hiked by 80 paise, PNG by Rs 5

CNG price hiked by 80 paise, PNG by Rs 5

Source: PTI
April 01, 2022 22:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

CNG price in the national capital on Friday was hiked by 80 paise per kg, while piped cooking gas rates were increased by a steep Rs 5 per cubic metre on the back of the government raising input natural gas prices to record levels.

CNG

Photograph: PTI Photo

CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to Rs 60.81 per kg from Rs 60.01, according to information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month.

 

In all, rates have gone up by about Rs 4 per kg.

The domestic PNG price has been increased by Rs 5 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) with effect from April 1, 2022, partially cover the hike in input gas cost, the company said.

The applicable price in Delhi would be Rs 41.61/SCM (including VAT).

For Ghaziabad and Noida, the domestic PNG price has been increased by Rs 5.85 to Rs 41.71/SCM.

The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.

IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG.

LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on Thursday the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record $6.10 per million British thermal unit from $2.9.

This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes, industry sources said.

CNG prices have gone up by about Rs 8.50 per kg this year alone.

The increase in CNG and PNG prices follows Rs 6.40 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in less than two weeks and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 63.38 per kg, while in Gurugram the price is Rs 69.17 per kg.

Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22.

On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the national capital.

In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Inc's credit quality improved sharply in H2FY22
India Inc's credit quality improved sharply in H2FY22
IPL rights base price doubles to Rs 32,890 cr in 5 yrs
IPL rights base price doubles to Rs 32,890 cr in 5 yrs
What's next for India with FASTag technology
What's next for India with FASTag technology
In Delhi, Lavrov says trade in rouble will intensify
In Delhi, Lavrov says trade in rouble will intensify
PL 2022: PHOTOS, KKR vs PBKS
PL 2022: PHOTOS, KKR vs PBKS
Ramana bats for independent umbrella probe agency
Ramana bats for independent umbrella probe agency
Forex reserves down by $2.03 bn to $617.648 bn
Forex reserves down by $2.03 bn to $617.648 bn

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Forex reserves down by $2.03 bn to $617.648 bn

Forex reserves down by $2.03 bn to $617.648 bn

India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels

India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances