Closing Auction Session Triggers Wild 14-Minute Market Swings on Expiry Day

The Closing Auction Session on expiry day has transformed into a volatile playground for retail speculators, sending the Nifty 50 and Sensex on an unpredictable 14-minute roller-coaster ride and raising serious concerns among seasoned traders about market integrity and increased speculation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Closing Auction Session (CAS) caused the Sensex to travel over 1,000 points in just 14 minutes on expiry day, significantly more than its movement throughout the rest of the day.

Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded indicative prices during CAS that they had not traded at all day, leading to a recovery that prevented a fourth consecutive day of losses.

Derivatives traders like Alok Dharia and Shai Coelho express distrust in CAS prices, particularly on expiry days, due to extreme volatility and the halting of some call options.

There was a significant increase in contract additions for far out-of-the-money options during the CAS window, suggesting increased speculation and hedging against settlement uncertainty.

Traders are concerned that CAS is inadvertently encouraging the very speculation the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) aimed to curb, with both call and put options losing money for many participants.

The benchmark indices were on a roller-coaster ride on Thursday.

Thanks to the closing auction session (CAS), the Nifty 50 and the Sensex recovered in the last 20 minutes of trading and traded at values that they had not traded at throughout the day.

Analysts say the CAS has now become the perfect window for retail speculators, offering volatile option prices and thin chances of making money.

Unprecedented Volatility During CAS

For six hours, the Sensex was flat or traded within a narrow band of 282 points.

But when the closing auction opened, the index travelled 1,078.5 points in the next 14 minutes.

It covered more points in 14 minutes than it had covered in the entire day.

It was the expiry day for weekly options, and traders were expecting some volatility.

But they were not ready for what was about to happen.

At 3.15 pm, the Sensex closed at 74,629.5. By 3.23 pm, the index was quoting at 75,708, or up 1,078 points (1.45 per cent).

It later closed at 74,902.59. Similarly, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,389 and threw up an indicative price of 23,761.65, or up 372 points.

The index eventually closed 46.3 points, or 0.2 per cent, higher.

The Nifty's indicative price fell with every reading after 3.21 pm.

Had it not been for the auction session, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 would have been in losses for the fourth day in a row.

Trader Concerns and Market Impact

"We just discovered that Nifty's closing price should be at a level where it never traded all day.

"All these exchange glitches on options are another way to shut down trading in futures and options.

"Today, so many strikes on the Sensex option chain had zero prices.

"This has become a weekly phenomenon," said Alok Dharia, derivatives trader at OptionSmart.

Dharia doesn't trade after 3.15 pm as he doesn't trust the prices, especially during the CAS window.

In fact, that has been the case with many professional traders.

They prefer to stay out of the market during CAS timings because the index movement itself has become very difficult to predict.

This especially happens on expiry days.

Every passing Tuesday and Thursday has become difficult as option prices become very volatile.

Some call options were also halted on Thursday as there was no trading in these options before the CAS window opened.

Surge in Option Contracts and Speculation

The 74,900 Call European (CE) had traded about 11 million contracts before CAS began; in the next 15 minutes, that rose to about 17.5 million contracts, an increase of roughly 59 per cent.

The 75,000 CE moved from about 13.9 million to 20.6 million contracts in the same window, an increase of 48 per cent.

"These are very large additions for just 15 minutes.

"What this suggests is that traders are increasingly using far out-of-the-money options to participate in, or hedge against, the settlement uncertainty created during CAS.

"On zero days to expiry, even a small change in the final index settlement can sharply reprice these otherwise low-premium options. People are speculating more than ever before.

"This is exactly what Securities and Exchange Board of India did not want, and that is what is happening," said Shai Coelho, founder, Vtrender, a market structure platform.

There was speculation in Nifty calls as well.

Every one of the 47 call strikes trading 20,000 lots or more finished lower, with a median fall of 27.8 per cent, on a day when the index closed up.

A similar trend was seen in puts, where 35 of 44 liquid strikes fell, with a median decline of 28.6 per cent.

Both sides of the book lost money, which is what happens when a price spike is not a repricing.

Anyone who saw calls jump on the indicative print and bought them was buying the top of an eight-minute round trip.

"They killed the futures market with securities transaction tax and now they are coming for the options market with CAS," a trader said.