Claude AI Gets India Data Residency

The move comes amid growing demand from organisations in India for local access to Claude.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters

To make Claude more accessible to Indian users, Anthropic said in coming weeks, Claude artificial intelligence (AI) models will be available with in-country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Web Services' managed generative AI platform.

The expansion targets enterprises and government entities that require their data to be processed locally.

Key Points Anthropic will launch in-country inference for Claude AI models in India through Amazon Bedrock over the coming weeks.

Local processing ensures AI prompts and responses remain within India, supporting enterprises and government agencies with data residency requirements.

The offering targets highly regulated sectors including banking, insurance, telecommunications and public-sector organisations handling sensitive customer data.

Anthropic says India is among Claude's largest markets, with strong developer adoption and growing demand for enterprise AI deployments.

Major Indian organisations including Axis Bank, NPCI, IndusInd Bank and Godrej Industries already use Claude across their operations.

Claude AI in India

The move comes amid growing demand from organisations in India for local access to Claude.

With in-country inference, AI prompts and responses are processed within India, allowing organisations to keep AI workloads and data inside the country.

Running Claude inference in-country gives Indian organisations the certainty they need to serve customers in highly regulated sectors.

For banks, insurers, and public sector agencies, that control is the difference between evaluating AI and deploying it.

In-Country AI Inference

India is one of the largest markets for Claude, home to a developer community doing some of the most technically complex AI work we see anywhere, the company said in a statement.

"Bringing Claude inference to India is a turning point for enterprise AI in this country," said Irina Ghose, managing director, India, Anthropic.

"India's banks, insurers, telecommunications companies, and public-sector agencies steward the data of a billion people.

"When that data can stay in India, AI moves from pilots into the systems that matter most.

"Adding in-country inference marks a big step forward in what we are building here -- a growing local team, strong performance in Indian languages, and partnerships that put this technology to work for India," she added.

Amazon Bedrock Expansion

In-country inference also comes with governance to match.

Claude deployments through Amazon Bedrock carry the audit trails and access controls that risk and compliance teams require before anything reaches production.

"India is at an inflection point in its AI journey, and institutions from banks to government agencies are ready to harness frontier AI at scale," said Sandeep Dutta, president, AWS India and South Asia.

"With Anthropic's Claude now available for in-country inference through Amazon Bedrock, they can deploy it on the same trusted infrastructure they already use for their most critical workloads, unlocking new possibilities in citizen services and digital transformation," Dutta said.

Anthropic India Growth

Anthropic has been expanding its presence in India since opening its Bengaluru office in February this year.

Some of the largest enterprises deploying Claude across their organisations include Axis Bank, National Payments Corporation of India, IndusInd Bank, and Godrej Industries.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff