Cipla Q1 net profit drops 39% to Rs 785.55 crore, North America sales down

Homegrown pharmaceutical giant Cipla Ltd announced a significant 39% drop in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 2026, primarily attributed to a downturn in North American sales and increased operational expenses.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Cipla's consolidated net profit for Q1 FY27 declined by 39% to Rs 785.55 crore.

The significant drop in profit was primarily driven by a 21% decrease in sales in the North American market.

Total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 6,248.25 crore, contributing to the profit decline.

The 'One-India' business, however, recorded its highest quarterly sales, growing by 12% to Rs 3,452 crore.

Dinesh Jain has been appointed as Cipla's Global Chief Financial Officer, effective July 24, 2026.

Homegrown pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday reported a 39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 785.55 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026, dragged by a dip in sales in the North American market and higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,291.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Financial Performance Overview

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 7,119.28 crore as against Rs 6,957.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses in the quarter under review increased to Rs 6,248.25 crore, compared to Rs 5,446.1 crore in Q1 FY26, the company said.

Market Segment Performance

Sales in North America were down 21 per cent at Rs 1,532 crore as compared to Rs 1,933 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said.

One-India business recorded the highest quarterly sales with a growth of 12 per cent at Rs 3,452 crore, compared to Rs 3,070 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Leadership Appointment

Cipla also announced the appointment of Dinesh Jain as its Global Chief Financial Officer from July 24, 2026.

Jain, currently Chief of Corporate Finance, will succeed Ashish Adukia, who is transitioning to an internal business leadership role, Cipla said in a separate regulatory filing.

Jain is a seasoned finance leader with over three decades of experience in strategic planning and corporate finance, including accounting, taxation, treasury, business finance and corporate governance, among others, the company said.