How CII-IWN Is Empowering Women Through Practical AI Skills

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network (CII-IWN) recently empowered women entrepreneurs and professionals in Chandigarh with a practical Artificial Intelligence workshop, equipping them with essential skills to leverage AI for business growth and efficiency.

Key Points CII-IWN organised a hands-on AI workshop for women entrepreneurs and professionals in Chandigarh.

The workshop focused on practical AI applications, including generative AI and LLMs, for business challenges.

Participants learned to use AI for marketing, content creation, research, data analysis, and automation.

The session emphasised a use-case-based approach, applying AI tools to real-world business data.

CII-IWN aims to build skills and confidence in women to embrace new technologies like AI for leadership roles.

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network on Sunday organised a hands-on workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for women entrepreneurs and professionals here. The workshop, conducted by Rocky Jagatiani, focused on helping participants understand and practically use AI to address day-to-day business and professional challenges.

Sakshi Katyal, Chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network (CII-IWN) Chandigarh Tricity Chapter, said AI was no longer merely an emerging technology and has the potential to transform the way people work. "For women entrepreneurs and professionals in particular, AI can be an effective tool to simplify tasks, save time and achieve better outcomes," Katyal said. She said practical workshops would help women not only understand AI but also use it confidently in their businesses and professional activities. CII-IWN Co-Chairperson Lipi Pathak was also present at the workshop.

Understanding AI's Business Applications

Jagatiani explained various aspects of the rapidly evolving AI landscape, including generative AI, agentic AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), with a focus on their practical applications in business. Participants were introduced to the use of AI for marketing, content creation, research, presentations, coding, data analysis and automation. The workshop also explored how AI could be used as a productivity tool to support professionals in their daily work and improve efficiency.

Hands-On Learning For Real-World Impact

A key feature of the session was its hands-on and use-case-based approach. Participants brought their own business data, documents and work-related challenges to the workshop. These included sales and financial reports, contracts, marketing material, presentations and research-related queries. Using these real-world examples, participants learnt how AI tools could help simplify processes, improve productivity and enhance the quality of their work.

Organisers said the workshop was aimed at enabling women to move beyond theoretical knowledge and develop practical skills that could be directly applied in their businesses and workplaces. CII-IWN said knowledge-sharing initiatives such as these can help women learn from one another, embrace new technologies and take on greater leadership roles. The network said it would continue to promote initiatives that build the skills and confidence of women entrepreneurs and professionals in emerging areas such as AI.