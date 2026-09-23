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Check Point Software Appoints Krishnan V V To Lead India And South Asia Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk September 23, 2026 15:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Check Point Software Technologies has announced the strategic appointment of industry veteran Krishnan V V as its new Managing Director and Country Head for India and South Asia, poised to lead the company's cybersecurity growth in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy REINER SCT/Pexels.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy REINER SCT/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Check Point Software Technologies appoints Krishnan V V as MD and Country Head for India and South Asia.
  • Krishnan V V will oversee business strategy, P&L, and go-to-market execution for the region.
  • He brings over 30 years of leadership experience from companies like Palo Alto Networks, Wipro, and Oracle.
  • The appointment aims to drive Check Point's growth amidst accelerating AI adoption and complex cybersecurity needs in India.

Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies announced the appointment of Krishnan V V as its Managing Director and Country Head for India and South Asia, effective immediately.

New Leadership For India Operations

In his new role, Krishnan will oversee the company's business strategy, profit and loss (P&L) performance, go-to-market execution, and organisational development across the region, according to a company statement.

 

He will report to Ruma Balasubramanian, President, Asia Pacific & Japan (APAC & Japan), the company said.

Krishnan brings over three decades of leadership experience. Before joining Check Point, he served as Country Director - BFSI at Palo Alto Networks. He has also previously held senior leadership positions at several companies, including Wipro, Sun Microsystems, Oracle, Symantec and Seclore.

"India sits at the centre of many of the world's most important technology and business transformations. As AI adoption accelerates, organisations are looking for security partners that can simplify complexity while delivering comprehensive protection across networks, cloud environments, workspaces and AI systems. Krishnan combines strong customer and partner relationships, deep cybersecurity expertise and a proven track record of leadership, making him ideally positioned to lead Check Point's next chapter of growth in India and South Asia," Balasubramanian said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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