News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Change Of Guard At Banks, LIC In 2023

Change Of Guard At Banks, LIC In 2023

By Subrata Panda and Abhijit Lele/Business Standard
December 31, 2022 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Major state-run financial-sector players like the country's largest lender, State Bank of India, and the largest life insurer, Life Insurance Corporation, are likely to see a change of the guard at the top in 2023.

The first quarter of calendar 2023 will see new faces heading four large public-sector banks -- Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara's term ends in early October. Khara had assumed charge as chairman in October 2020 with a three-year term. Before moving to the corner office, he was managing director with SBI.

Among the current team of four MDs, C S Setty, the senior-most, is seen as a contender to replace Khara.

There have been instances when an SBI chairperson's term was extended even after the person turned 60.

L V Prabhakar, MD and chief executive officer of Canara Bank, will demit office on December 31, 2022.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunting entity for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, has recommended K Satyanarayana Raju, executive director, for the position of MD and CEO.

Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, retired on December 31, 2022.

Sanjiv Chadha, MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda, will end his innings in January. Chadha was appointed MD and CEO on January 20, 2020, for a three-year term.

Earlier he was working as MD and CEO of SBI Capital Markets, the merchant and investment banking arm of SBI.

The FSIB started the process of finding his successor in early December. Chadha will turn 60 in June.

 

Bank of India, another Mumbai-based lender, will see A K Das demitting office of MD and CEO on January 20, 2023, on completing a three-year term. Before becoming CEO, he was executive director with the same bank.

The FSIB began search for his successor in November. Like Chadha, Das will turn 60 in June.

LIC Chairman M R Kumar's current term ends in March. Kumar who was appointed in 2019, received an extension this year ahead of the initial public offering of the insurance behemoth.

Along with Kumar, MD Raj Kumar, who got a year's extension, is set to retire in 2023. Another LIC MD, B C Patnaik's term ends on March 31.

UCO Bank MD and CEO Soma Sankara Prasad will turn 60 in May 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Subrata Panda and Abhijit Lele/Business Standard
Source: source
 
Print this article
RBI Governor Is A Trapeze Artist
RBI Governor Is A Trapeze Artist
Axis Bank in competition for best bank
Axis Bank in competition for best bank
'India are the good boys of the world'
'India are the good boys of the world'
Watched These Amazing 2022 Movies?
Watched These Amazing 2022 Movies?
PHOTOS: Kolkata celebrates the life of 'King Pele'
PHOTOS: Kolkata celebrates the life of 'King Pele'
Why Govt Must Worry About Fiscal Deficit
Why Govt Must Worry About Fiscal Deficit
Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis
Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'We'll have to live with branches for some time'

'We'll have to live with branches for some time'

'LIC's investment decisions won't change'

'LIC's investment decisions won't change'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances