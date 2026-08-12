Chandrasekaran addresses town hall to thunderous applause

N Chandrasekaran, the long-serving Chairman of Tata Sons, has addressed employees directly to quell speculation about the significant leadership transition at the Indian conglomerate.

IMAGE: N Chandrasekaran. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points N Chandrasekaran will not seek reappointment as Tata Sons chairman after his term ends in February 2027.

He addressed employees at a town hall, urging them to ignore speculation and conspiracy theories about his departure.

Chandrasekaran reflected on his 40-year career with the Tata Group, emphasising the group's future progress.

The decision follows a six-month impasse after a proposed five-year extension failed to gain unanimous board support.

He has requested the board to expedite the successor selection for a smooth transition.

N Chandrasekaran, who has decided not to seek reappointment as Tata Sons chairman after his term ends in February 2027, on Wednesday urged staff not to pay heed to speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the leadership transition.

Addressing a town hall at Bombay House in the afternoon, Chandrasekaran said he had been "touched with the love and affection" of employees over the years and reflected on his four decades with the Tata Group.

"As you might have read or be aware, am not seeking reappointment after February 2027 as term comes to an end," he told employees.

Chandrasekaran's Message To Employees

Chandrasekaran, who has spent 40 years with the group, said he "could not have dreamt of where the career has taken him", but added that all careers eventually come to an end and another person would take over.

"Tata is a revered name and that is because of the efforts of employees like you," he said, according to people present at the meeting.

He told employees the Tata Group would continue to make progress and that they would continue to have opportunities within the organisation.

Chandrasekaran also addressed the speculation surrounding his departure, telling employees, "Do not pay much attention to the gossip, theories, conspiracies that you hear."

He ended the town hall on a personal note, saying he would like to know more employees individually rather than through occasional informal or group meetings.

Chandrasekaran left the room to thunderous applause, according to people familiar with the meeting.

Smooth Transition For Tata Sons Leadership

Earlier on Wednesday, Chandrasekaran, 63, said he would not offer himself for reappointment as Tata Sons chairman when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, ending a nine-year tenure at the helm of the conglomerate.

He said the decision followed a six-month impasse after his proposed five-year extension failed to win unanimous support at a February 24 board meeting.

Chandrasekaran said he had asked the board to decide on his successor soon to ensure a smooth transition.