Chandigarh Pioneers Digital Rupee For Welfare Delivery

Discover how Chandigarh is pioneering the full-fledged rollout of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the PMGKAY, revolutionising food subsidy delivery with secure, traceable, and purpose-bound digital rupees.

Key Points Chandigarh is launching the digital rupee (e-rupee) for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the PMGKAY on August 14.

This makes Chandigarh the first Union Territory to fully implement CBDC-based DBT for food subsidy.

The digital rupee, issued by the RBI, is a tokenised digital version of the Indian rupee.

It enhances the DBT ecosystem by providing a secure, instant, traceable, and programmable digital cash mechanism.

Beneficiaries will use purpose-bound digital subsidies to purchase foodgrains from empanelled merchants via QR code transactions.

Chandigarh is set to launch the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) -- digital rupee (e-rupee) -- for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) on August 14. The initiative marks the next evolution in welfare delivery -- from physical distribution of subsidised foodgrains to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and now to purpose-bound digital delivery through CBDC -- according to an official statement issued here.

Chandigarh Leads Digital Welfare Initiative

"The CBDC pilot was initiated in Gujarat, Puducherry, and Chandigarh as part of efforts to explore the use of digital rupee for targeted welfare delivery. Building on this pilot, Chandigarh will be the first Union Territory in the country to undertake a full-fledged roll-out of CBDC-based DBT for food subsidy under PMGKAY beneficiaries," it said.

The digital rupee, or e-rupee, is a tokenised digital version of the Indian rupee, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The introduction of CBDC -- Digital Rupee offers an opportunity to enhance the DBT ecosystem by providing a secure, instant, traceable, and programmable digital cash mechanism for PMGKAY beneficiaries.

How The Digital Rupee System Works

Chandigarh was among the pioneers in implementing the DBT model for food subsidy in September 2015, moving from physical distribution of subsidised foodgrains to direct transfer of subsidy into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of entitled households. The CBDC initiative builds on this existing DBT framework and seeks to make welfare delivery more transparent, traceable, efficient and purpose-bound, the statement said.

Under the new model, the digital rupee can be programmed for a defined purpose and within specified conditions. In the case of food subsidy, the digital benefit will be purpose-bound for the purchase of entitled foodgrains such as wheat and rice from authorised/empanelled merchants, it said. Beneficiaries will receive the digital food subsidy, visit an empanelled merchant, scan the QR code and complete the transaction for the purchase of entitled foodgrains.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening transparency, traceability, accountability and efficiency in welfare delivery while ensuring an inclusive and simple citizen experience. The launch event on Friday will be jointly organised by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, and the Chandigarh administration.