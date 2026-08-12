Chandigarh Pioneers Digital Rupee For Welfare Delivery

Discover how Chandigarh is pioneering the full-fledged rollout of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the PMGKAY, revolutionising food subsidy delivery with secure, traceable, and purpose-bound digital rupees.
Chandigarh is set to launch the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) -- digital rupee (e-rupee) -- for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) on August 14. The initiative marks the next evolution in welfare delivery -- from physical distribution of subsidised foodgrains to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and now to purpose-bound digital delivery through CBDC -- according to an official statement issued here.
Key Points
- Chandigarh is launching the digital rupee (e-rupee) for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the PMGKAY on August 14.
- This makes Chandigarh the first Union Territory to fully implement CBDC-based DBT for food subsidy.
- The digital rupee, issued by the RBI, is a tokenised digital version of the Indian rupee.
- It enhances the DBT ecosystem by providing a secure, instant, traceable, and programmable digital cash mechanism.
- Beneficiaries will use purpose-bound digital subsidies to purchase foodgrains from empanelled merchants via QR code transactions.
Chandigarh Leads Digital Welfare Initiative
The digital rupee, or e-rupee, is a tokenised digital version of the Indian rupee, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The introduction of CBDC -- Digital Rupee offers an opportunity to enhance the DBT ecosystem by providing a secure, instant, traceable, and programmable digital cash mechanism for PMGKAY beneficiaries.