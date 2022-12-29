News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak and Dhoot sent to judicial custody till Jan 10

Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak and Dhoot sent to judicial custody till Jan 10

Source: PTI
December 29, 2022 21:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 in connection with a loan fraud case.

Chanda Kochhar

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

The Kochhars were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last Friday.

Dhoot was arrested on Monday.

The three were produced before special judge S H Gwalani at the end of their earlier remand on Thursday.

 

The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, did not seek their custody further.

The court then sent all the three accused to judicial custody till January 10, 2023.

The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in its FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to companies of the Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

According to the CBI, a sanctioning committee headed by Chanda Kochhar in 2009 approved a term loan of Rs 300 crore to VIEL in contravention of the rules and policies of the bank by abusing her official position as a public servant.

The day after the loan was disbursed, Dhoot transferred Rs 64 crore to NRL from VIEL through SEPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'One must not exit equities completely'
'One must not exit equities completely'
Mukesh Ambani sets targets for kids in succession plan
Mukesh Ambani sets targets for kids in succession plan
Axis Bank in competition for best bank
Axis Bank in competition for best bank
Mukesh Ambani sets targets for kids in succession plan
Mukesh Ambani sets targets for kids in succession plan
18K cops to man Delhi for safe New Year celebrations
18K cops to man Delhi for safe New Year celebrations
Sangakkara says Hardik can handle tough transition
Sangakkara says Hardik can handle tough transition
Netanyahu takes oath as Israel's new PM for 6th time
Netanyahu takes oath as Israel's new PM for 6th time

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

NSE cautions investors against assured returns schemes

NSE cautions investors against assured returns schemes

Gross NPA ratio falls to 7-year low of 5%: RBI

Gross NPA ratio falls to 7-year low of 5%: RBI

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances