Century 21 to enter India with 126-region franchise model, targeting 1,500 offices

US-based real estate giant Century 21 is making its foray into the burgeoning Indian property market, estimated at $600 billion, with an ambitious franchise-led model designed to connect Indian buyers with global opportunities and non-resident Indians with domestic investments.

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Key Points Century 21, a US-based real estate agent franchise, is entering the Indian market, estimated at $600 billion, with a franchise-led business model.

The firm will facilitate cross-border transactions, connecting Indian buyers with international properties and non-resident Indians (NRIs) with investment opportunities in India.

Century 21 plans to establish 126 regions and approximately 1,500 offices with 30,000 agents across India within five years.

The company will develop custom technology for the Indian market, including an AI-driven platform called ConnectR, to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Century 21's revenue model is based on royalties from transactions, with regional owners paying royalties to the parent company.

Century 21, a US-based real estate agent franchise firm, is entering the around $600 billion Indian market (as estimated by Knight Frank).

Using a franchise-led business model, the firm will serve Indians looking to buy properties overseas and non-resident Indians (NRIs) seeking to reinvest in India.

The New Jersey-based company's India operations will connect domestic buyers and investors with international property opportunities across its markets worldwide, and allow its international client base to access India's property market.

Franchise Model and Revenue Generation

Century 21 follows a model where it earns revenues from royalties generated through transactions.

An agent makes a sale, with the franchise owner collecting the revenue and paying a royalty to the regional owner, who, in turn, pays a royalty to Century 21.

"From what it appears, it will be one of the largest markets in the world from a residential perspective in the trillion-dollar range, and that for us is one of the reasons why it's attractive," Peter Matthews, group chief executive officer (CEO), Century 21 UAE and India, said on the potential of the Indian market.

Ambitious Expansion Plans

Matthews said the company will offer Indian entrepreneurs and business owners the opportunity to acquire individual regions and build their own real estate networks with the company's support.

To begin with, the first year targets six to 10 regions.

"Our five-year plan is 126 regions, which we will sell, and then those franchises will build out their networks.

"We anticipate — based on our research data and our experience in the franchising world — probably ending up with somewhere around 1,500 offices across India within five years, and about 30,000 agents operating within those franchise businesses across India," Matthews said.

The company operates in 82 countries with around 400,000 agents.

Century 21 is in the process of raising capital to support the India launch.

Focus on Cross-Border Transactions and Technology

Matthews added that cross-border transactions could become a "very significant part" of Century 21's India operations.

He also noted that the company will build custom technology for the Indian market, separating it from the systems used in the UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.

Indian customers looking to buy property in the UAE can register their requirements with a Century 21 agent in India and receive access to pre-release or exclusive UAE property opportunities matching their criteria.

Conversely, the company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-driven customer relationship management and sales transaction platform, called ConnectR, will maintain an NRI database.

Century 21 expects this database could help Indian developers and sellers reach potential buyers across its international network.

The technology-first approach, Matthews said, would help improve efficiency and transparency in property transactions, and potentially build greater trust among customers.

This will benefit the company at a time when India is moving towards a more regulated real estate market.

Century 21 also plans to work with real estate developers. Some developers have already made inquiries for potential engagements.