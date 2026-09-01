Centre spends 37% of capex target in four months

India's central government has demonstrated strong fiscal management in the initial four months of FY27, achieving 37 per cent of its capital expenditure target with a 30 per cent year-on-year increase, while successfully containing the fiscal deficit at 27 per cent of the Budget Estimate.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Centre has spent 37 per cent of its Rs 12.22 trillion capital expenditure target in the first four months of FY27, a 30 per cent year-on-year increase.

Despite the surge in capital spending, the fiscal deficit for April-July FY27 stood at Rs 4.55 trillion, accounting for 27 per cent of the Budget Estimate, a nearly 3 per cent year-on-year decrease.

Total government expenditure rose by nearly 13 per cent to Rs 17.62 trillion, with major subsidies increasing by 35 per cent, primarily due to a 46 per cent jump in fertiliser subsidies.

Total government receipts grew over 19 per cent to Rs 13.07 trillion, driven by robust gross tax collections, which recovered to show over 11 per cent year-on-year growth.

Corporate tax collections increased by nearly 21 per cent and Customs duty collections jumped by 38 per cent, offsetting a 23 per cent decline in excise duty collections.

The Centre has spent 37 per cent of its capital expenditure (capex) target in the first four months of the current financial year of 2026-27 (FY27), data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday showed.

The government has set a capex aim of Rs 12.22 trillion in the FY27 Budget.

The government's capital spending jumped 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4.51 trillion in April-July.

In the corresponding period of FY26, the government had met 31 per cent of the capex aim.

Fiscal Discipline Maintained

Despite the sharp rise in capital spending, the government maintained a firm grip on its finances with fiscal deficit at Rs 4.55 trillion in April-July, down nearly 3 per cent Y-o-Y.

At Rs 4.55 trillion, the deficit accounted for 27 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 16.96 trillion for FY27.

The government's fiscal deficit was 30 per cent of the target in April-July of FY26.

Expenditure and Subsidies Overview

The government's total expenditure rose nearly 13 per cent to Rs 17.62 trillion, which included Rs 13.11 trillion in revenue expenditure, up nearly 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

The spending on major subsidies shot 35 per cent to Rs 1.54 trillion in April-July, driven by a sharp surge of 46 per cent in fertiliser subsidies.

With this, the Centre has met 37 per cent of its expenditure on major subsidies.

This is up from 30 per cent in the same period a year earlier.

Robust Revenue Growth

In April-July, the government's total receipts grew a little over 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13.07 trillion, which included Rs 12.68 trillion in revenue receipts, also up 19 per cent Y-o-Y.

After remaining sluggish in the first three months of the year, gross tax collections showed robust recovery in April-July with a growth of a little over 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12.18 trillion.

The Centre's net tax collections were Rs 8.45 trillion, up nearly 28 per cent up Y-o-Y.

Tax Collection Dynamics

The net tax collections grew at a healthier pace amid a contraction in tax devolution to the states, as four tranches of devolution have been shared with the states in April-July FY27 versus five in April-July FY26, Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.

"With two tranches being shared in August versus one in August 2025, the pace of growth will normalise and come closer to that of gross tax revenues," she added.

Meanwhile, even as excise duty collections declined 23 per cent Y-o-Y in April-July following cut in special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel late March, tax collections remained strong due to nearly 21 per cent rise in corporate tax collections and 38 per cent jump in Customs duty collections after the government raised import duty on gold and silver earlier this year.

"While Icra estimates the fiscal deficit to overshoot the BE by Rs 0.9-1.0 trillion, this could be comfortably absorbed by expenditure savings, which amounted to Rs 1.6-1.7 trillion during FY26," Nayar said.