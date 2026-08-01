Centre Keeps FY27 Fiscal Deficit Tight

The government maintained a strong pace of capital expenditure, which jumped nearly 24 per cent to Rs 3.40 trillion in April-June.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

The Centre kept its tight grip on the fiscal situation in the June quarter of FY27, with the fiscal deficit at 18.2 per cent of the full-year target despite major disruptions and increases in commodity prices due to the war in West Asia.

According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, the fiscal deficit rose 9.6 per cent during the quarter to Rs 3.1 trillion.

During the same quarter a year ago, the Centre had exhausted 17.9 per cent of the fiscal deficit.

Key Points Centre's fiscal deficit reached Rs 3.1 trillion in Q1FY27, amounting to 18.2 per cent of the annual target.

Capital expenditure climbed nearly 24 per cent, with the government already achieving almost 28 per cent of its FY27 capex goal.

Major subsidy spending surged 37.4 per cent, driven largely by a 58 per cent increase in fertiliser subsidy outgo.

Net tax revenues rose strongly due to lower tax devolution to states, while gross tax collections recorded modest growth.

Economists warned prolonged elevated crude oil prices could pressure the fiscal deficit, although higher GDP and expenditure savings may offset risks.

Fiscal Deficit in Q1FY27

The government's spending on major subsidies shot up 37.4 per cent to Rs 1.15 trillion in April-June, driven by a sharp surge of nearly 58 per cent in fertiliser subsidies.

With this, the Centre has nearly met 28 per cent of its expenditure on major subsidies.

This is up from 22 per cent in the same quarter a year earlier.

Fertiliser Subsidy Sees Sharp Rise

The West Asia crisis and subsequent rise in petroleum prices led to sharp increase in fertiliser prices during the June quarter.

Capital Expenditure Remains Strong

The government, however, maintained a strong pace of capital expenditure, which jumped nearly 24 per cent to Rs 3.40 trillion in April-June.

The Centre met 27.8 per cent of its capital expenditure (capex) target for the year compared to 24.5 per cent during the same quarter a year earlier.

"Depending on how the war pans out and crude oil plays, it does look like that expenditure on the revenue account could be higher; and in case capex is maintained, there can be pressure on the fiscal deficit ratio," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

"In the stressed case, there can be a slippage of 0.3-0.4 per cent of GDP. Higher GDP growth will provide a statistical cushion, however," Sabnavis added.

Tax Revenue and Devolution

The limited expansion in the fiscal deficit was also because the Centre transferred a single instalment of tax devolution to states in June as against two tranches in June last year, which inflated net tax revenues for April-June.

The Centre's net tax revenues at Rs 6.37 trillion in Q1 were up nearly 18 per cent year-on-year.

On the other hand, assignment to states declined a little over 19 per cent to Rs 2.63 trillion in Q1.

The central government releases funds as tax devolution to states in 14 instalments in a year, and typically uses its own discretion to pick the months for double devolution.

Gross tax collection remained sluggish with a growth rate of nearly 4 per cent to Rs 9.01 trillion in the quarter.

Corporation tax jumped nearly 20 per cent but excise duty fell 22 per cent -- a reflection of cuts in special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel late March.

The government's non-tax revenues were only slightly higher at Rs 3.78 trillion in the quarter as against Rs 3.73 trillion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

In April-June, the Centre's receipts grew 11.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 10.49 trillion, which included Rs 10.14 trillion in revenue, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y.

The government's expenditure rose 11 per cent to Rs 13.57 trillion, which included Rs 10.17 trillion in revenue expenditure, up a little over 7 per cent Y-o-Y.

West Asia Conflict Impact

"We currently peg the net impact of the West Asia conflict on the government's fiscal at about Rs 1.25 trillion or 0.2 per cent of GDP, assuming an average oil price of $80-85 a barrel in FY27," Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said.

"However, this could be matched by expenditure savings, which have ranged from Rs 1.8 trillion-2.6 trillion during FY18-25, suggesting borrowing in October-March may not need to be enhanced," Nayar added.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff