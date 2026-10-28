Diwali Bonanza for Central Govt Staff, Pensioners; DA Hiked 3%

Ahead of Diwali, the Union Cabinet has approved a significant 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief, providing a welcome boost for over 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners across India.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points The Union Cabinet approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners.

The increase benefits over 1.17 crore individuals, including 48.54 lakh employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners.

The additional instalment of DA and DR will be effective from July 1, 2026, and is considered a 'Diwali gift'.

The hike aims to compensate against price rise, increasing the rate by 3 per cent over the existing 60 per cent of basic pay/pension.

The combined annual impact on the exchequer due to this increase is estimated at Rs 10,016.10 crore.

Ahead of Diwali, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), benefiting over 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Diwali Gift for Government Staff

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described it as a "Diwali gift".

An additional instalment of DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners will be paid with effect from July 1, 2026.

Compensating Against Price Rise

The hike amounts to "an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rates of 60 per cent of the basic pay/pension, to compensate against price rise", an official release said.

The combined impact on the exchequer due to the increase in DA and DR would be Rs 10,016.10 crore per year.

The decision will benefit about 48.54 lakh central government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners.

The increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, based on recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the release said.