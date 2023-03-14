News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » CCI nods Reliance's Rs 2,850 crore buy of Metro's India biz

CCI nods Reliance's Rs 2,850 crore buy of Metro's India biz

Source: PTI
March 14, 2023 22:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Reliance Retail Venture's acquisition of German firm Metro AG's wholesale operations in India.

Metro

Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgenc/Reuters

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) while Metro Cash & Carry India is engaged in the wholesale operations in India.

 

In December last year, it was announced that RRVL had signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in the company for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the regulator said it has cleared the "acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd."

The fair trade regulator has also given its nod for the "acquisition of 100 per cent of equity share capital of L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd and Kudgi Transmission Ltd, by Epic Concesiones Pvt Ltd and Infrastructure Yield Plus II (affiliates of Edelweiss Group), respectively", according to another tweet.

L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) is involved in the business of development, operation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects.

Epic Concesiones Pvt Ltd (ECPL) is wholly-owned by Infrastructure Yield Plus II (IYP II), an alternative investment trust (AIF) of Edelweiss group.

Kudgi Transmission Ltd is into developing a transmission system required for evacuation of power.

Deals beyond a certain threshold have to be approved by CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Deals plunge by 60% to $1.8 bn in Feb
Deals plunge by 60% to $1.8 bn in Feb
'We are exploring setting up an aerotropolis'
'We are exploring setting up an aerotropolis'
'There will be volatility in the interim'
'There will be volatility in the interim'
HC rejects PIL for assets probe against Thackerays
HC rejects PIL for assets probe against Thackerays
Facebook's parent Meta to fire another 10,000 people
Facebook's parent Meta to fire another 10,000 people
High-level panel to fast-track infra projects at LAC
High-level panel to fast-track infra projects at LAC
Distorted history of India, Hindutva, says RSS meet
Distorted history of India, Hindutva, says RSS meet

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ukraine War: How Modi Kept Economy Under Check

Ukraine War: How Modi Kept Economy Under Check

'Economic rebound has run out of steam'

'Economic rebound has run out of steam'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances