HP India resellers fined Rs 142 crore by CCI for cartelisation, bid rigging

The Competition Commission of India has imposed a substantial penalty of approximately Rs 142.37 crore on HP India Sales Private Limited and its resellers for engaging in cartelisation and bid rigging on the Government e-Marketplace, highlighting the regulator's commitment to fair competition.

Photograph: Jim Young/Reuters

Key Points The CCI levied an aggregate penalty of approximately Rs 142.37 crore on HP India Sales Private Limited and its resellers for cartelisation and bid rigging on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

HP India played a central role in facilitating and monitoring anti-competitive arrangements, including customer allocation, even after the introduction of e-tendering on the GeM portal.

The regulatory action stemmed from two separate orders, with both proceedings originating from lesser-penalty applications filed by HP India itself.

Despite being the orchestrator, HP India received penalty reductions for being the first to report and cooperate under the CCI's leniency programme.

Several resellers, including Delphi Infosolutions, Digitech Computers, Orbit Techsol, Hind Technocare, and Krishna Computer, were also found to have contravened the Competition Act.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday levied an aggregate penalty of Rs 142.37 crore on HP India Sales Private Limited and its resellers for cartelisation and bid rigging in government tenders on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The regulatory action was taken through two separate orders by the CCI.

Both proceedings, which related to tenders for personal computers and printing supplies, originated from lesser-penalty applications filed by HP India.

HP India's Role in Cartelisation

While granting HP India reductions for its disclosure and cooperation, the CCI probe found that the company had played a central role in facilitating and monitoring the anti-competitive arrangements.

"HP India seems to have indulged in customer allocation when there was no e-tendering, and ensured that such allocation continued even after introduction of e-tendering at GeM portal," the antitrust watchdog said in its order.

Leniency Programme and Penalties

Section 46 of the Competition Act allows the CCI to reduce or waive penalties for cartel members who voluntarily report their illegal activities.

Also known as the leniency programme, the cartel member is required to provide full, true, and vital disclosures regarding the existence and operations of the cartel before the investigation report is filed.

Delphi Infosolutions, Digitech Computers, Orbit Techsol, Hind Technocare, and Krishna Computer were also found to have contravened the Act.

The Commission did not find sufficient evidence against Comnet Vision, Softlabs Solution, Thoughtsol Infotech, Intensity Global Technologies, and M Integraph System.

Certain officials of HP India, Delphi, and Orbit were also held personally liable.

The CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 126.87 crore on HP India and Rs 9.52 lakh on Delphi, apart from separate penalties on the other liable resellers and officials.

HP India and Delphi received reductions under the lesser-penalty framework for their disclosures and cooperation.

Manipulation of GeM Tenders

In its second order passed in a suo motu case of 2020 related to GeM tenders in Delhi for HP ink cartridges, toner cartridges, and other printing supplies, the Commission found that HP India and 16 resellers had manipulated tenders between 2017 and 2020.

On the issue that being the orchestrator of the cartel arrangement, HP India should not be allowed any concessional treatment, the CCI noted that the company came forward and was the first one to report and file for leniency before the Commission when it had no material to form a prima facie view regarding existence of the alleged cartel conduct in this matter.

Finding all 17 opposite parties in contravention of Sections 3(3)(d) and 3(1), which deal with bid rigging, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 11.98 crore on HP India after granting it a lesser-penalty reduction.

Separate penalties were imposed on the participating resellers and responsible officials under Section 48 of the Act.

Emails sent and calls made to HP remained unanswered until press time.

A query sent to Delphi Infosolutions remained unanswered, while the rest of the companies named in the CCI orders could not be contacted.