Relief for Reliance Jio, Anti-Competition Complaint Against It Dismissed

India's competition watchdog, the CCI, has dismissed a significant complaint against Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd and thousands of other companies, citing a lack of concrete evidence to support allegations of anti-competitive conduct and abuse of dominant position.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The Competition Commission of India (CCI) dismissed a complaint against Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd and over 4,500 other firms due to generic, speculative, and unsubstantiated allegations.

The complaint alleged violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, pertaining to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position.

Allegations included coordinated conduct, price alignment, exclusionary practices, and restricting competition in sectors like telecom, logistics, and government e-marketplace (GeM) procurement.

The CCI found no specific role identified for the accused parties and no documentary evidence to support claims of collusion or coordinated conduct.

The regulator stated that mere similarity in prepaid tariff plans in an oligopolistic telecom market does not, by itself, indicate an anti-competitive agreement.

Fair trade regulator CCI has dismissed a complaint against Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd, saying the allegations of anti-competitive conduct were generic, speculative and unsupported by evidence.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an order passed on Thursday said it has also dismissed similar allegations against over 4,500 firms across multiple sectors.

Allegations of Anti-Competitive Conduct

The complainant had alleged violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act by enterprises operating in sectors, including telecom, logistics, government e-marketplace (GeM) procurement, energy, FMCG, and healthcare.

Sections 3 and 4 pertain to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position, respectively.

The complainant alleged that these enterprises have engaged in coordinated conduct, including price alignment, exclusionary practices, and restricting free and fair competition in the areas of freight movement, and supply-chain logistics.

It sought a detailed investigation by the Director General (DG).

CCI's Findings and Rationale

However, the competition watchdog said the complainant failed to identify the specific role of the opposite parties (OPs) or provide material to substantiate the allegations.

The CCI observed that no documentary evidence, such as freight quotations, invoices, bid documents or correspondence, had been furnished to support claims of collusion or coordinated conduct.

In case of telecom sector, the regulator said mere similarity in prepaid tariff plans, validity periods or recharge denominations in an oligopolistic market cannot by itself indicate an anti-competitive agreement.

On the allegations relating to GeM procurement, CCI said the complainant neither identified the enterprises allegedly involved in bid-rigging arrangement nor furnished any material indicating coordination, exchange of information, and bid rotation.

Holding that the allegations lacked foundational facts and could not justify a "roving and fishing inquiry", the watchdog said no prima facie case of contravention of Sections 3 and 4 of the Act is made out against the OPs (Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd & others).