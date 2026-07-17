Home  » Business » Relief for Reliance Jio, Anti-Competition Complaint Against It Dismissed

Relief for Reliance Jio, Anti-Competition Complaint Against It Dismissed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik July 17, 2026 15:56 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India's competition watchdog, the CCI, has dismissed a significant complaint against Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd and thousands of other companies, citing a lack of concrete evidence to support allegations of anti-competitive conduct and abuse of dominant position.

Reliance Jio

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Competition Commission of India (CCI) dismissed a complaint against Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd and over 4,500 other firms due to generic, speculative, and unsubstantiated allegations.
  • The complaint alleged violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, pertaining to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position.
  • Allegations included coordinated conduct, price alignment, exclusionary practices, and restricting competition in sectors like telecom, logistics, and government e-marketplace (GeM) procurement.
  • The CCI found no specific role identified for the accused parties and no documentary evidence to support claims of collusion or coordinated conduct.
  • The regulator stated that mere similarity in prepaid tariff plans in an oligopolistic telecom market does not, by itself, indicate an anti-competitive agreement.
 

Fair trade regulator CCI has dismissed a complaint against Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd, saying the allegations of anti-competitive conduct were generic, speculative and unsupported by evidence.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an order passed on Thursday said it has also dismissed similar allegations against over 4,500 firms across multiple sectors.

Allegations of Anti-Competitive Conduct

The complainant had alleged violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act by enterprises operating in sectors, including telecom, logistics, government e-marketplace (GeM) procurement, energy, FMCG, and healthcare.

Sections 3 and 4 pertain to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position, respectively.

The complainant alleged that these enterprises have engaged in coordinated conduct, including price alignment, exclusionary practices, and restricting free and fair competition in the areas of freight movement, and supply-chain logistics.

It sought a detailed investigation by the Director General (DG).

CCI's Findings and Rationale

However, the competition watchdog said the complainant failed to identify the specific role of the opposite parties (OPs) or provide material to substantiate the allegations.

The CCI observed that no documentary evidence, such as freight quotations, invoices, bid documents or correspondence, had been furnished to support claims of collusion or coordinated conduct.

In case of telecom sector, the regulator said mere similarity in prepaid tariff plans, validity periods or recharge denominations in an oligopolistic market cannot by itself indicate an anti-competitive agreement.

On the allegations relating to GeM procurement, CCI said the complainant neither identified the enterprises allegedly involved in bid-rigging arrangement nor furnished any material indicating coordination, exchange of information, and bid rotation.

Holding that the allegations lacked foundational facts and could not justify a "roving and fishing inquiry", the watchdog said no prima facie case of contravention of Sections 3 and 4 of the Act is made out against the OPs (Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd & others).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

CCIReliance Jio Infocom LtdAnti-Competition Complaint AgainstIndiaGeM

More From Rediff

Why Such Fuss About Tata Sons Listing

Why Such Fuss About Tata Sons Listing
'Investors Should Prepare For Frequent Market Swings'

'Investors Should Prepare For Frequent Market Swings'
Why FPI Selling Hasn't Hurt Markets

Why FPI Selling Hasn't Hurt Markets

Related Stories

Why FPI Selling Hasn't Hurt Markets

Why FPI Selling Hasn't Hurt Markets

Quick Links

FairCompetition Commission ofFMCG

Web Stories

7 Facts About The World Cup Final Stadium

7 Facts About The World Cup Final Stadium
Dell Pro Precision 14S Launch In August

Dell Pro Precision 14S Launch In August
Alienware 15: 7 Reasons It's A Serious Gaming Laptop

Alienware 15: 7 Reasons It's A Serious Gaming Laptop

Moneywiz Live!