Apple Pay Debuts In India With Axis Bank Partnership

Apple Pay has officially launched in India, partnering with Axis Bank to offer secure and convenient mobile payment solutions for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users across a vast network of merchants.

Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Key Points Apple Pay has officially launched in India, partnering with Axis Bank to offer secure mobile payment solutions.

The service is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users, enabling payments in stores, apps, and online without PINs or OTPs.

Apple Pay prioritises security and privacy by using unique Device Account Numbers and not storing actual card details on devices or servers.

Millions of merchants across India, including major brands and Payment Service Providers, will accept Apple Pay transactions.

The launch signifies Apple's entry into India's dynamic digital payments market, enhancing convenience and security for users.

US technology major Apple has entered the Indian payments market with the launch of Apple Pay service in collaboration with Axis Bank, the company said on Wednesday.

The service can be operated by Apple users using iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with support for Mac coming soon.

Apple Pay's Secure and Convenient Features

"India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we're so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Apple devices users will be able to make payment at stores, in apps, and on the web without the need to type in PINs or use OTPs at checkout, the company said.

"Customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at thousands of in-store and online merchants across India, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC transactions, " the statement said.

Apple Pay users can add their debit or credit card with the app to make the payment.

Enhanced Security and Merchant Network

"When customers use a card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers, nor are they shared by Apple with the merchant. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device," the statement said.

The transaction details are also not retained by Apple.

In case a user's iPhone is lost or stolen, they can use the Find My app to quickly locate, lock, or suspend payments from that device.

At launch, Apple Pay will be accepted by millions of merchants across India, including at Apple Store locations, Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg, Zomato, and more.

Apple said that it has worked closely with Payment Service Providers (PSPs) like Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay, Worldline, CCAvenue and more, to bring Apple Pay to their merchant networks in India, with even more merchants and apps coming over time.

Apple Pay is at present available in more than 90 countries and regions, and works with more than 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.