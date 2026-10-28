GST Notices: CBIC Directs Year-Wise Demand Breakup, Streamlines Registration & Export Rules

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has introduced significant new guidelines for Goods and Services Tax officers, mandating year-wise demand breakdowns in multi-year notices, simplifying registration processes, and providing crucial clarity on export service payments to reduce litigation and foster a fairer tax environment.

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Key Points CBIC mandates that multi-year GST notices must specify the demand for each financial year separately to enhance taxpayer understanding and response.

New guidelines set standards for show-cause notices, adjudication orders, and appeals under GST, emphasising evidence, legal provisions, and clear tax demand amounts.

Officers cannot invoke stricter fraud provisions without evidence of intent to evade tax, and adjudication orders must meaningfully address taxpayer submissions.

Clearer instructions for GST registration aim to reduce repeat queries and delays, covering scenarios like co-working spaces, consent-based premises, and ATMs.

The CBIC has clarified that payments received in special rupee accounts for non-residents and netting off export receivables against import payables (as per RBI rules) will qualify as valid export proceeds for services.

Notices on goods and services tax (GST) for several years cannot be clubbed into one showcause notice without stating how much is being demanded for each of the years.

In one of the several circulars issued on Monday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) told tax officers to split the demand financial year-wise in multi-year notices so that taxpayers could understand and reply to the notice.

The circulars follow the recommendations made by the GST Council at its meeting earlier this month.

Those have set standards for showcause notices, adjudication orders, and appeals under GST so that proceedings are clearer and fairer.

A notice must spell out the facts, evidence, legal provisions and the amount of tax being demanded.

Simply copying sections of the law is not enough.

Also, officers cannot invoke the stricter provisions meant for fraud, wilful misstatement, or suppressing facts just because tax has not been paid or a mismatch has been found.

They must show evidence of intent to evade tax in the notice itself.

Enhancing Adjudication Quality

Adjudication orders must deal with the points raised by the taxpayer.

A line saying "reply has been considered" is not acceptable.

Officers should explain why they have accepted or rejected a submission.

Personal hearing should be meaningful, but virtual hearing is encouraged.

"The detailed guidance on adjudication is significant.

"Conceptually, it brings a similar structured adjudication discipline to the GST framework as was available through the Master Circular on showcause notices and adjudication in the pre-GST regime.

"The emphasis on articulated allegations, supporting evidence, meaningful consideration of taxpayers’ submissions and reasoned orders should improve the quality and consistency of adjudication and help reduce avoidable litigation," said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India.

Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said: "The 57th GST Council meeting placed procedural reform and dispute prevention firmly at the centre of the next phase of GST, and through Circular 258, it seeks to address a recurring fault line in GST litigation, where taxpayers are often compelled to first challenge defects in the proceedings before contesting the underlying tax demand.

"By emphasising evidence-backed notices, year-wise delineation of demands in multiyear showcause notices, and separate grounds and quantification for fraudulent and non-fraudulent demands under Sections 73 & 74, the circular seeks to bring discipline to the initiation and adjudication of GST proceedings. Significantly, while prescribing yearwise clarity, the contentious question of whether consolidated multiyear notices are legally sustainable is still left unresolved."

Streamlining GST Registration

The CBIC has issued clearer instructions on GST registration. Many businesses face repeat queries or delays because officers in different states interpret the same rules differently.

The new guidance reduces that friction.

It spells out what documents are needed in common situations, such as when someone operates in a coworking space, or when a family member allows the use of its premises, or when the place of business is an unmanned ATM or a telecom tower.

It says that officers should not raise irrelevant or state-specific objections that go beyond the prescribed list of documents.

Applicants can better prepare their papers in advance and are less likely to be stuck in avoidable back-and-forth.

Agarwal said the guidance "addresses several issues that often resulted in ground-level queries and disputes, including coworking spaces, consent-based premises, ATMs and telecom towers, and state-specific information requirements.

"Together with defined documentation requirements for different forms of businesses, this should help reduce differing interpretations and make the registration process more predictable for genuine taxpayers".

Clarity for Export Services

On exports, the CBIC has removed a long-standing grey area for services exporters.

For a service to qualify as export under GST, the payment for it must meet the conditions laid down in the law.

The clarification makes it clear that the money received in special rupee accounts meant for non-residents — such as special non-resident rupee (SNRR) accounts, which are rupee accounts opened by non-residents for specific business purposes, or INR Nostro accounts, held by foreign banks with Indian lenders — will be accepted.

It has also said that if an exporter simply nets off what it is supposed to get from overseas against what it owes for imports, and does so in line with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, that too will count as a valid receipt of export proceeds.

In short, the tax department will no longer insist only on a direct foreign-exchange inflow when the underlying settlement is already permitted under foreign-exchange rules.

The clarifications are expected to reduce avoidable litigation for exporters.

Courts, in several cases, have accepted the setting off or netting off of export receivables against import payables as a valid mode of realising export proceeds when done in line with RBI rules.

By recognising such settlements under GST as well, the CBIC has now aligned tax treatment with the position taken by courts, reducing the scope for fresh disputes on this issue.

Agarwal said the clarification was useful, "particularly the recognition of set-off as a valid mode of settlement under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema).

"Where export receivables are set off against import payables in accordance with RBI directions, the prescribed realisation condition for qualifying as export of services under the Integrated Goods and Services Act would be regarded as fulfilled.

"This aligns GST treatment with permitted foreign-exchange settlement mechanisms and provides welcome clarity for cross-border transactions."

The move "is an important step towards aligning zero-rating with commercial reality rather than the form of payment", Mishra said.