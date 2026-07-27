CBDT releases comprehensive guidance for crypto-asset tax reporting

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has unveiled a comprehensive 198-page guidance note to streamline crypto-asset reporting for service providers, ensuring India's compliance with the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework for enhanced tax transparency.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points The CBDT has issued a 198-page guidance note to help Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers (RCASPs) comply with tax reporting obligations under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

India is implementing the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (Carf) for the automatic exchange of tax information on crypto-assets.

The guidance note clarifies reporting requirements under Section 509 of the I-T Act, 2025, Rules 241 to 244, and Form 167 of the I-T Rules, 2026.

CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal highlighted that the rapid growth of crypto-assets poses a challenge for tax administrations due to their operation outside traditional financial systems.

Industry experts like Edul Patel of Mudrex welcomed the move, stating it enhances transparency and aligns India with global tax standards without altering the existing tax regime.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a 198-page guidance note to help reporting crypto-asset service providers (RCASPs) comply with their reporting obligations under the Income-tax (I-T) Act, 2025, as India moves towards implementing the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (Carf), developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for the automatic exchange of tax information on crypto-assets.

The guidance note explains the reporting requirements prescribed under Section 509 of the I-T Act, 2025, Rules 241 to 244, and Form 167 of the I-T Rules, 2026.

According to CBDT, the document has been prepared to explain the reporting obligations of RCASPs in a simple manner and facilitate compliance.

Aligning with Global Tax Transparency

The guidance also draws on the OECD's Carf commentary and other relevant reference material, as the framework was jointly developed by participating jurisdictions, including India.

In the foreword to the guidance note, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal said the rapid growth of crypto-assets had created a fresh challenge for tax administrations, as such assets can be issued, held, and transferred outside the traditional financial system, across national borders, and may escape the reporting obligations applicable to financial institutions under the Common Reporting Standard and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act.

Recognising this risk, the G20 mandated the OECD to develop Carf as a framework for the automatic exchange of information on crypto-assets, he said.

The guidance note, he said, would facilitate the effective implementation of the reporting framework and reinforce India's standing in global tax transparency.

Key Aspects of the Guidance Note

The guidance note contains detailed chapters on the scope of crypto-assets covered, intermediaries and other service providers required to report, identification of reportable persons, due diligence procedures, reporting requirements, procedures for furnishing reports, compliance monitoring, and a comprehensive set of frequently asked questions (FAQs).

CBDT clarified that the note does not introduce any new tax provisions or alter the legal position governing crypto-assets.

It also said that, in the event of any inconsistency between the guidance note or its FAQs and the provisions of the I-T Act, 2025, or the I-T Rules, 2026, the statutory provisions would prevail.

It further emphasised that the note should not be construed as determining the permissibility or legitimacy of crypto-asset transactions, nor should it be treated as a regulatory framework for the sector.

Industry Welcomes the Move

Industry welcomed the move, saying it lines up India with global tax transparency standards without altering the existing tax regime.

Edul Patel, chief executive of Mudrex, said the guidance note is a "major step towards building a more transparent and credible digital asset ecosystem."

"By aligning reporting standards with OECD's Carf, India is bringing crypto-assets into a structured financial reporting framework without changing the existing tax regime."

"While the note is focused on tax reporting rather than regulation, it lays an important foundation for a broader policy framework.

"As reporting standards become more robust, policymakers will be better positioned to develop balanced regulations that protect investors while enabling innovation.

"The industry has long advocated for regulatory clarity," Patel said.