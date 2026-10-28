Candid Moments From India's Biggest IPO listing

Jio Platforms, the digital services powerhouse backed by Reliance Industries, made a spectacular stock market debut on Thursday, October 28, 2026, morning.

Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore.

The listing ceremony held at the National Stock Exchange was attended by the Ambani family and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff capture candid moments from the event which usually don't happen.

IMAGE: Nita and Mukesh Ambani after they lit the lamp at the NSE. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

IMAGE: Isha Ambani makes sure everything is set for the IPO while her fond papa looks on.

IMAGE: Prithvi Akash Ambani tries his hand at ringing the bell before his father does.

IMAGE: Isha Ambani is joined by Prithvi as she addresses the audience at the listing ceremony.

IMAGE: Shloka Mehta along with daughter Veda waves out to her father in the audience.

IMAGE: Akash Ambani addresses the audience while Shloka Mehta carries their son off stage.

IMAGE: Akash Ambani welcomes his grandmother Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani on stage by taking her blessings on his big day.

IMAGE: Proud mother kisses son Anant after his speech that had his father in tears.

IMAGE: Isha Ambani receives her share of love from Nita Ambani.

IMAGE: The Ambani family with Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD, NSE, ring the bell for the listing.

IMAGE: Post a bumper listing the siblings pose for a photo op.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff