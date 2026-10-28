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Candid Moments From India's Biggest IPO listing

By HITESH HARISINGHANI October 28, 2026 15:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jio Platforms, the digital services powerhouse backed by Reliance Industries, made a spectacular stock market debut on Thursday, October 28, 2026, morning.

Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore.

The listing ceremony held at the National Stock Exchange was attended by the Ambani family and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff capture candid moments from the event which usually don't happen.

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Nita and Mukesh Ambani after they lit the lamp at the NSE. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Isha Ambani makes sure everything is set for the IPO while her fond papa looks on.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Prithvi Akash Ambani tries his hand at ringing the bell before his father does.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Isha Ambani is joined by Prithvi as she addresses the audience at the listing ceremony.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Shloka Mehta along with daughter Veda waves out to her father in the audience.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Akash Ambani addresses the audience while Shloka Mehta carries their son off stage.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Akash Ambani welcomes his grandmother Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani on stage by taking her blessings on his big day.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Proud mother kisses son Anant after his speech that had his father in tears.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Isha Ambani receives her share of love from Nita Ambani.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: The Ambani family with Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD, NSE, ring the bell for the listing.

 

Jio Platforms IPO Listing

IMAGE: Post a bumper listing the siblings pose for a photo op.

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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Biggest IPOIndiaIsha AmbaniJio PlatformsNSE

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