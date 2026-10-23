Can India's Fireworks Capital Take on China?

Sivakasi, India's fireworks capital, is eyeing global markets as green crackers, rising demand and interest from overseas buyers offer a chance to challenge China's dominance.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Sivakasi, accounting for 85% of India's organised fireworks trade, is preparing to enter the global export market, receiving queries from European and US customers.

The Tamil Nadu government is developing policies and seeking central concessions to bring Sivakasi's fireworks production in line with global standards and boost exports.

The industry is seeing a marginal rise in orders this festival season despite a 30%-50% price increase, driven by domestic demand and the Supreme Court's conditional permission for green crackers.

Sivakasi aims to compete with China's Liuyang as a global export hub, with international buyers exploring alternatives due to regulatory curbs and tariffs on Chinese products.

Efforts are underway to strengthen worker safety, invest in research and modernisation, and improve logistics to facilitate exports through Chennai and Thoothukudi ports.

Sivakasi, a small town in Tamil Nadu, has added many feathers to its cap: From Jawaharlal Nehru dubbing it 'Kutty Japan' -- an indication of its industrial prowess -- to being billed the 'Pyro Town of India' or the 'Fireworks Capital of India', it has come a long way.

Today, it outshines all its rivals in the industry, accounting for 85 per cent of India's organised fireworks trade.

As Diwali nears, Sivakasi is buzzing with optimism.

It has received a breather from the Supreme Court on the fireworks ban and ramped up the production of green crackers, which should bring relief to the industry.

There is another potential turning point: It is set to join the export bandwagon soon.

IMAGE: Workers pack and stack newly manufactured crackers inside a production facility in Sivakasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Global Ambitions and International Interest

Sivakasi has already started receiving queries from European and US customers, with one Poland-based firm showing strong interest.

These include companies that previously placed large orders with China.

If plans by Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay government materialise, a policy to bring Sivakasi in line with global standards will soon be in place.

The state is also seeking certain policy concessions from the Centre to boost exports.

Industry sources say Sivakasi is witnessing a marginal rise in orders this festival season, despite a price increase of between 30 and 50 per cent.

"We want Sivakasi to compete with the world through better technology, higher standards and new markets, while ensuring that the dignity, welfare and livelihoods of its workers remain at the heart of this transformation," state Industries Minister and Sivakasi MLA S Keerthana told Business Standard.

If the export plans materialise, Indian manufacturers will soon be able to pitch Sivakasi as an alternative to China's Liuyang as a global export hub.

IMAGE: A woman worker sorts and packages manufactured crackers at a production unit in Sivakasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Industry Landscape and Domestic Demand

The Indian fireworks industry is worth around ₹6,000 crore, of which Sivakasi accounts for around ₹5,100 crore.

Of Sivakasi's total sales, nearly 80 per cent, or more than ₹4,000 crore, comes from Diwali markets across the country.

Around 10 per cent of sales come from Vishu in Kerala, while another 10 per cent comes from other festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra.

The Tamil Nadu government is seeking to improve logistics and transport infrastructure to facilitate exports through the ports in Chennai and Thoothukudi.

"There are queries coming in. Some companies that used to purchase fireworks from China are now making enquiries in India for various reasons. If we can meet the standards and supply, it would be a great achievement for Sivakasi," said Murali Asaithambi of the Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers Association (SFMA).

At present, two-thirds of the world's fireworks originate from Liuyang in China's Hunan province.

Industry experts say recent regulatory curbs, US tariffs and diversification strategies may be prompting global buyers to look at Sivakasi.

IMAGE: A lady makes firecrackers in Virudhunagar district's Sivakasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modernisation and Regulatory Support

"We are working on three priorities: Strengthening worker safety, investing in research and modernisation, and removing longstanding barriers that prevent our manufacturers from reaching international markets," Keerthana said.

According to SFMA, India is the largest market where consumers themselves buy and burst firecrackers on a large scale.

In Europe and other regions, fireworks displays are conducted by professionals, with demand for sparklers and Roman candles particularly strong.

Some manufacturers believe production needs to increase to meet rising domestic demand as well as overseas orders.

"Our production is not keeping pace with demand. The quantity we produced over the past 11 months would only be enough to meet the demand for this Diwali. We have to get faster clearances too," said J Tamilselvan, president of the Indian Fireworks Association (IFA).

Demand has risen following a Supreme Court order in September that conditionally permitted the industry to manufacture next-generation green crackers, a demand that had been pending since 2018.

The apex court also rejected a blanket ban on firecrackers, permitting their use during specified time windows instead of imposing a total prohibition.

Infrastructure Development for Growth

To improve Sivakasi's fireworks ecosystem, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is developing a Sivakasi Pyrotechnic Common Facility Centre (SPCFC) in Virudhunagar district.

The project is being conceived as India's largest fireworks manufacturing cluster, with integrated facilities for testing, certification, research, automation, skills training and technology commercialisation.

"Growth cannot come at the cost of workers' lives, and we are committed to providing the firecracker industry with the opportunity to modernise," Keerthana added.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff