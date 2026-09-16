Can Food Prices Cool Before 2026 Ends?

'I don't really expect the August increase in food prices, which was close to 6 per cent, to persist as we go close to the end of this year.'

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Key Points Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran anticipates that the high food price inflation recorded in August will not persist towards the end of the year.

Despite a 15 per cent rainfall shortfall, the acreage under sowing is only 2-3 per cent lower than last year, which is considered manageable.

The CEA expressed confidence that the government would meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of GDP for FY27.

The high food price inflation of around 6 per cent recorded in August is unlikely to persist towards the end of this year, Chief Economic Adviser to the government V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

India's retail inflation was also at a 20-month high of 4.82 per cent in August.

"I don't really expect the August increase in food prices, which was close to 6 per cent, to persist as we go close to the end of this year," Dr Nageswaran said at an online event by Assocham.

Inflation Outlook and Agricultural Impact

While the rainfall shortfall is 15 per cent, the acreage under sowing is only 2-3 per cent lower than last year, the CEA said, adding that it was "manageable".

India's economic momentum remains intact, Dr Nageswaran said. But the government is closely monitoring geopolitical developments, especially following the flare-up of the West Asia conflict in the last few days, he added.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Economic Resilience Amidst Global Risks

"While risk factors have definitely resurfaced globally in the last few days, the Indian economy is more likely to be resilient rather than becoming more vulnerable," the CEA said.

Current uncertainties require policy flexibility and agility, which the government would maintain, the CEA added.

At the same time, he also asked the private sector to ramp up investment and hiring.

"The government is very much aware of the recent developments and watching them closely, looking at how to respond depending on how things evolve from here," Dr Nageswaran said.

"We will continue to pursue economic reforms, making it easier to do business and live so that we can overcome this uncertainty," he added.

Fiscal Targets and Future Outlook

Even as the government maintains policy agility, the CEA was confident that the Centre would be able to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of GDP estimated in the Budget for 2026-2027 (FY27).

"The good news is that oil prices never shot up too much for too long, fertiliser prices came down. And looking at non-tax non-debt capital receipts for India due to disinvestment and dividend from Reserve Bank of India), we have the confidence that we could achieve something closer to the 4.3 per cent of GDP in 2026-27," the CEA said.

Telangana Costliest For 8th Straight Month Telangana recorded the highest combined inflation among states in August at 6.27 per cent. Telangana has been the country's most inflation-hit state in every single month of the year, an unbroken run at number one from January through August, an analysis of data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed. Its rate climbed steadily through the first half -- from 4.92 per cent in January to a peak of 6.36 per cent in June -- before easing only fractionally to 6.27 per cent in August. Ranked by combined (rural+urban) inflation, Tamil Nadu (5.92 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (5.55 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (5.53 per cent) and Odisha (5.52 per cent) made it to the leaderboard in August. Key Points Telangana has maintained the highest inflation rate in India for eight consecutive months, from January to August.

The state's inflation peaked at 6.36 per cent in June, easing only slightly to 6.27 per cent by August.

Rural Telangana recorded the highest single inflation reading at 6.79 per cent, with its urban markets also leading nationally at 5.88 per cent.

Other states with high inflation in August include Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Analysis of the rural-urban break-up reveals that the single highest inflation reading anywhere among the states belonged to rural Telangana, at 6.79 per cent. Telangana's towns were the country's hottest urban markets too, at 5.88 per cent, meaning the state topped both the rural and urban sub-tables as well as the combined ranking. According to the data released on the new base of 2024 since January, the rankings of the top five states -- excluding the fixed point of Telangana -- have seen a shuffle. Shifting State Rankings Kerala sat second in January, Sikkim rose to second in February and March, and Rajasthan held fourth place through the first two months. All three have since vanished from the rankings -- Rajasthan after February, and Sikkim and Kerala since April -- as has Karnataka, which dropped out entirely in August. Andhra Pradesh has now become Telangana's steadiest challenger through the middle of the year, while Tamil Nadu climbed to second by August. Two newcomers rose in behind them -- Madhya Pradesh, up to third, and Odisha, hovering near the bottom of the table. The Rural Squeeze Underpinning the whole table is a rural squeeze. In August, all five of the leading states were driven by their villages rather than their towns. The rural-urban gap was widest in Odisha, where rural inflation of 5.9 per cent ran above the urban rate of 4.47 per cent, and nearly as wide in Madhya Pradesh (5.93 per cent against 4.96 per cent), Telangana (6.79 per cent against 5.88 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (5.88 per cent against 4.98 per cent); only Tamil Nadu showed a narrow divide, at 6.10 per cent in rural areas against 5.78 per cent in urban areas. The rural tilt reaches well beyond the leaders. Nationally, rural inflation averaged 5.23 per cent against 4.31 per cent in urban areas in August, and the countryside was the more inflationary sector in 23 of the 28 states.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff