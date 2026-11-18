In a world increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence, Cambridge Dictionary has crowned 'human' as its Word of the Year for 2026, underscoring a global resurgence in valuing human creativity, connection, and authenticity.

Key Points Cambridge Dictionary selected 'human' as its Word of the Year for 2026, reflecting a renewed value for human creativity and authenticity.

The choice stems from the pervasive influence of Artificial Intelligence, leading to an emphasis on distinguishing human-made from AI-generated content.

The dictionary observed an increase in compound terms like "human-written" and "human-made" to signify human creation.

This trend, termed the "human premium," is evident in business, entertainment, and lifestyle, with companies and artists highlighting human involvement.

Other words shortlisted for 2026 included "analogue," "agent," "wholesome," and "chic."

Cambridge Dictionary has picked 'human' as its Word of the Year for 2026, arguing that a year of Artificial Intelligence (AI) appearing in almost all walks of life, business, sports, and entertainment has led people to value human creativity, connection and authenticity afresh.

The Rise Of The 'Human Premium'

The dictionary defines the adjective as "relating to people, as opposed to animals, machines, or gods."

In a blog, Cambridge Dictionary noted that the word increasingly appears in compounds such as "human-written," "human-generated" and "human-made," which now signal that something was created by people rather than AI.

"Artificial intelligence has been a growing presence in society for years now, but this year it seemed to be everywhere," Colin McIntosh, the dictionary's Chief Editor said.

He pointed out that 2026 "has been all about a refound appreciation of the human factor in what we consume," a trend he calls the "human premium."

McIntosh said the dictionary's analysis of language data, internet trends and search habits confirmed this, making the word 'human' "the perfect choice."

AI's Influence And Human Value

The dictionary cites a May study by the University of California, San Diego, which found for the first time empirical evidence of AI systems passing the Turing Test. In 73 per cent of cases, it said, GPT-4.5 was judged to be human after a 15-minute text conversation.

Business was one notable area of change. Companies that once added disclaimers when AI was used, now highlight when work is human-made.

In the field of entertainment, the post notes that the UK government dropped plans in March to let AI firms use copyrighted material without permission, after opposition from artists, including Sir Elton John and Kate Bush.

In April, music company Jazz Is Dead launched 'Played By Humans', a tool to verify human-made music.

Lifestyle Trends And Other Shortlisted Words

Lifestyle trends, the blog pointed to, included "humanmaxxing," the pursuit of performance and longevity through fitness tracking and supplements, and "friction-maxxing," making daily life slightly less convenient to cut screen reliance.

Four other words made the 2026 shortlist, besides the word 'human', the blog said. They include "analogue," which now also covers screen-free activities like knitting, reading a book, or listening to vinyl records, and "agent," an AI system that can operate in a complicated way without human control. Other words in shortlist were "wholesome" and "chic".