CAG Sanjay Murthy advocates for a robust overhaul of statutory audits in Public Sector Undertakings, urging auditors to leverage data analytics, strengthen cyber security oversight, and challenge critical business judgments for improved enterprise decision-making.

Key Points CAG Sanjay Murthy urged statutory auditors to examine systems, test controls, and use data analytics for better decision-making in PSUs on Monday.

Auditors must understand business to challenge difficult judgments and ensure stronger controls and clearer accounts.

Cyber security and data governance are critical core business risks for PSUs, requiring boardroom discussion and robust oversight.

PSUs must oversee controls protecting financial records, preserve audit trails, and report incidents promptly to CERT-In.

Audit committees need to be sensitised to emerging significant issues and financial implications to act before crises escalate.

Statutory auditors should examine systems that produce the numbers, test controls built into the systems and use data analytics to identify unusual transactions, CAG Sanjay Murthy said on Monday as he emphasised that audits should lead to better decisions at enterprises.

Stressing that auditors should understand business well enough to challenge the judgements that matter, he said the quality of an audit often turns on the questions you are willing to ask when a judgement is difficult.

He was addressing a National Workshop on Strengthening Statutory Audit in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) organised by chartered accountants' apex body ICAI under the aegis of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in the national capital.

Enhancing Audit Quality For Better Decisions

"The audits that would matter the most would leave behind stronger controls, better quality and clearer accounts and which led to better decisions in the enterprises," Murthy said.

When transactions flow through enterprise systems, the reliability of the accounts depends on who can enter or change data, how information passes between systems and whether the audit trail is complete, the CAG said, adding that auditors should examine the systems that produce the numbers.

"Test controls built into the systems, use data analytics to identify unusual transactions, and pursue them to a conclusion, duly supported by evidence. Examine cyber and other IT security risks, at least to the extent that they bear on financial reporting," he said.

Addressing Cyber Security Risks In PSUs

Noting that the stakes are high for PSU boards and management, Murthy said a single compromised password, an unpatched server or a manipulated data feed can alter financial records, disrupt operations or expose sensitive data on a scale no manual fraud ever could.

"In the larger national interest, I urge you to treat cyber security and data governance as core business risks and to make them part of boardroom discussion.

"This means overseeing the controls that protect financial records, preserving audit trails, testing whether critical systems can be restored after a disruption, reporting incidents promptly to CERT-In, complying with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and adopting AI carefully, with strong oversight," he said.

Sensitising Audit Committees

Also, he highlighted the need to sensitise audit committees of enterprises about what it needs to know while it still has time to act.

It is important to raise significant issues as they emerge, and signal stress well in time before it becomes a crisis. Auditors should explain the financial implications and the control weakness or assumption behind them to the audit committee, he said.

At the CAG, Murthy said it was expanding the use of data analytics and developing sovereign AI platforms for audits in order to carry out audits in a more risk-focused, continuous and insightful manner.