CAG to deploy AI assistant for auditors, enhancing efficiency

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is set to revolutionise its auditing processes with the launch of an in-house Large Language Model 2.0, developed by IIT Madras, designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency for auditors.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes. Illustration: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Key Points The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) will launch an in-house Large Language Model (LLM) 2.0, developed by IIT Madras, to integrate internal inspection reports, auditing standards, and guidelines onto a single platform.

The LLM 2.0 has been trained on approximately 65,000 internal inspection reports, along with CAG's auditing standards, and will assist auditors by performing routine numerical calculations and pattern analysis.

Data analysis is also transforming CAG's audit plans, moving from a unit-centric approach to one driven by data patterns from multiple departments, particularly for audits planned for 2026-27.

The LLM will function as an 'assistant' for auditors, aiding in preliminary groundwork and analysis, but will not conduct audits independently.

Integrated audits are being undertaken across various sectors, including social schemes, ease of doing business, ease of living, multimodal transport, and foundational literacy, with reports expected soon.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is set to introduce an in-house large language model (LLM) on Monday, bringing years of internal inspection reports, auditing standards and guidelines onto a single platform.

The launch coincides with the introduction of new audit plans driven by data analysis and the impending tabling of its first integrated audit reports.

Developing the LLM 2.0

Developed exclusively for CAG by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the LLM 2.0 has been trained on around 65,000 internal inspection reports produced by the financial watchdog, along with its auditing standards and guidelines, Krishnan Sangaran Subramanian, deputy comptroller and auditor general, said on Thursday.

Describing the platform as a facility that allows auditors to obtain responses by entering simple queries, the official said data from inspection reports, once ingested by the model, would complement the conventional audit management system used by CAG.

"We'll upload this year's and last year's financial statements, the auditor's report, and the board bills...

"Once we upload this, it (LLM) will do all the numerical calculations completely.

"It will do our analysis. It will show a pattern. So, these are very routine works.

"Now, the routine work will be done by the computer," Subramanian said.

The model may have three distinct streams: one each for compliance audit, financial audit and works audit.

Evolving Audit Plans and Integrated Audits

Apart from the model, data analysis is also changing how the watchdog prepares its audit plans. Instead of the conventional approach, which centres on the unit to be audited, data from multiple departments and patterns emerging from it are now driving the audits planned for 2026-27, according to the official.

For instance, in the states, data relating to direct benefit transfers under various social sector schemes, public works and even salary payments to public officials disbursed digitally are being analysed for red flags, which audit teams then pursue.

In the social sector, the watchdog has audited seven schemes as part of its first integrated audits, which are nearing completion and are expected to be presented soon.

The official said CAG had been working on these audits for the past one to two years.

The exercise also includes integrated performance audits of seven social sector schemes, as well as audits relating to ease of doing business and ease of living in 101 cities with populations of 500,000 or more.

Integrated audits are also being undertaken in the areas of multimodal transport and foundational literacy.

These integrated audit reports involve multiple stakeholders, resulting in faster audits, the official said.

Such audits are also planned over multiple years. The integrated audit of foundational literacy and numeracy will be followed by audit reports on school dropouts and skill upgrades in the coming years.

Data Integrity and LLM's Role

Addressing concerns about data integrity surrounding the LLM, the official said users — in this case, auditors — would only be able to ask questions based on the underlying reports used to train the model.

They would not be able to upload any material onto the platform or the Cloud.

However, the official said the LLM would not conduct audits itself.

"We are using it as an assistant. We still have not reached a stage in which it will do an audit. It will be an aid… which will do the preliminary groundwork," Subramanian said.