News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Byju's to lay off up to 3,500 employees this fiscal

Byju's to lay off up to 3,500 employees this fiscal

Source: PTI
September 27, 2023 16:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Edtech major Byju’s may lay off up to 3,500 employees during the current fiscal as it looks to consolidate teams and enhance regional focus, sources privy to the development said.

Byju's

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

According to one of the sources, Byju’s had "over hired" people at the time of Covid pandemic due to sudden jump in online education, but the demand has now receded, for which the company needs to do course correction.

"There has been no retrenchment as of now.

 

"The company is in the process of restructuring and assessing demand across various units.

"Around 1,000 people were already serving notice periods, and another 1,000 have not completed their performance improvement parameters. Assessment is still underway. About 3,000-3,500 may be impacted due the whole exercise," a source, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

The sources said this will be the last lay off at Byju's payroll and the entire exercise will be over by October end.

"The final phase of restructuring intends to optimise business by bringing together multiple divisions and creating a clear accountability-driven structure. The 3,000-3,500  is an estimate and not the target of the company," the source said.

When contacted, Byju's spokesperson said: "We are in the final stages of a business restructuring exercise to simplify operating structures, reduce the cost base and better cash flow management."

Byju's new India CEO Arjun Mohan will be completing this process in the next few weeks and will steer a revamped and sustainable operation ahead.

The sources said that several business units were created to meet the growth requirement during the pandemic and there were few product experiments that were carried out but they did not work out well.

"There will be now simple organisation structure divided between K12 education and other competitive examinations.

"It will focus on consumer behaviour services. Regional teams will have more accountability.

"There will be a large focus on hybrid models and tuition centres which need to be run in a decentralised manner with regional focus," the source said.

The lay-off exercise is expected to impact 300-400 mid-level employees.

"Most of the business built up during Covid was with focus on new customers.

"Byju's is going through the same phase like other big technology companies, where lay-offs have happened due to course correction and to build sustainable business models.

"Byju's will enhance focus on existing customers," the source said.

With this, total number of employees at Byju's will fall in the range of 31,000-33,000 compared to 50,000 workforce at group level that it announced in October 2022.

The sources said most of the employees under third-party payroll and across subsidiaries like Byju's Future School, formerly Whitehat Jr, were impacted.

The total number of reductions also included those leaving the organisation voluntarily, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEBI And The Menace Of Finfluencers
SEBI And The Menace Of Finfluencers
'Greed, adventurism bull market traits'
'Greed, adventurism bull market traits'
The State Has Rolled The Dice Of Growth
The State Has Rolled The Dice Of Growth
AFSPA extended in Manipur hills for 6 months
AFSPA extended in Manipur hills for 6 months
JU death: Accused can't enter campus till acquitted
JU death: Accused can't enter campus till acquitted
Why Shreyas Iyer must be in India's World Cup XI
Why Shreyas Iyer must be in India's World Cup XI
PHOTOS: Bumrah pocket two as Australia derailed
PHOTOS: Bumrah pocket two as Australia derailed

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Has India's 'Bad Bank' Worked Or Not?

Has India's 'Bad Bank' Worked Or Not?

'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'

'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances