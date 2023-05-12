News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Byju's closes $250 mn fundraise from Davidson Kempner Capital; raised $750 mn in May

Byju's closes $250 mn fundraise from Davidson Kempner Capital; raised $750 mn in May

Source: PTI
May 12, 2023 22:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Edtech major Byju's is learnt to have closed $250 million fundraising from Davidson Kempner Capital and is in the process to close another funding round of $750 million by the end of this month, sources aware of the development said on Friday.

The company has raised $250 million at a flat valuation of $22 billion, sources said.

"Byju's has successfully closed a $250 million fundraising from Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

"This round is part of an ongoing $1 billion funding round that has attracted participation from both existing and new investors and will be raised at the current valuation of $22 billion," a source aware of the development told PTI.

 

Byju's declined to comment on the development.

The company raised $250 million from existing investors and Qatar Investment Authority in October last year.

The company was valued at $22 billion in the funding round of $800 million, announced in March 2022.

"Byju's is in the process to close another $750 million from a sovereign fund by the end of this month.

"It is also part of ongoing $1 billion fundraise plan of the company," another source said.

Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath had in October announced the company's plan to turn profitable by March 2023.

Byju's reported a loss of Rs 4,588 crore in 2020-2021 compared to Rs 232 crore in 2019-20.

The company recorded a drop in revenue for financial year (FY) 2021 to Rs 2,428 crore from Rs 2,511 crore in FY'20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A Week In The Life Of A PSU Banker
A Week In The Life Of A PSU Banker
Will ED Raids Derail BYJU's Funding Plans?
Will ED Raids Derail BYJU's Funding Plans?
'Build portfolio in mid-, small caps'
'Build portfolio in mid-, small caps'
New V-P Enclave to have bullet-proof windows
New V-P Enclave to have bullet-proof windows
Problem for Star if Pak doesn't play Asia Cup: Sethi
Problem for Star if Pak doesn't play Asia Cup: Sethi
IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'
'Wankhede demanded Rs 25 cr to not frame Aryan Khan'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Go First Losses Hurt Wadia Group

Go First Losses Hurt Wadia Group

'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'

'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances