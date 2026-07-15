Byju Raveendran Faces Singapore Jail Sentence

'The order has no practical effect unless and until he chooses to enter Singapore.'

IMAGE: Byju Raveendran. Photograph: Kind courtesy Byju's

Key Points Singapore high court refused to stay Byju Raveendran's six-month jail sentence, leaving imprisonment possible if he returns.

Raveendran has appealed the contempt ruling before Singapore's court of appeal, challenging the original May 2026 judgment.

His legal team argued the dismissal concerns procedural timing and does not address the underlying merits of the appeal.

The contempt case relates to disputed document disclosure obligations during arbitration proceedings, not allegations of fraud or criminal wrongdoing.

Raveendran continues facing legal disputes from overseas lenders and Qatar Holdings as Byju's financial troubles deepen.

The Singapore high court declined to stay the six-month jail sentence imposed on Byju Raveendran, meaning the founder of the failed education startup risks imprisonment if he returns to the city-state, according to Bloomberg.

The court on July 9 ruled against Raveendran's application to have the sentence halted. The court originally pronounced the contempt sentence in May and granted a stay on it in June until the next hearing.

The decision marks the latest setback for Raveendran, a former teacher who founded online tutor Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, widely known as Byju's.

The company turned him into a billionaire and made him one of the biggest success stories among a wave of Indian startups before collapsing following a rapid expansion and alleged corporate governance lapses, Bloomberg reported.

Raveendran has appealed the May ruling to the court of appeal, the highest judicial court in the supreme court of Singapore.

In a statement, J Michael McNutt, senior litigation advisor to Byju Raveendran, said there is no new development of substance in this matter.

McNutt, who represents Raveendran and Byju's through Paris-based international law firm Lazareff Le Bars, said on July 9 the Singapore high court declined an application to stay the civil contempt order of May 25, 2026.

He said the dismissal is about timing, not merits.

"Mr Raveendran is not presently in Singapore and because there is no certainty of when, or whether, he intends to travel to Singapore, the court held there was no live question for it to decide, and left it to be raised if and when the situation arises," said McNutt.

"In the future, should he be in, or intend to travel to Singapore, he may apply then and the court will deal with it. The order has no practical effect unless and until he chooses to enter Singapore. Hence, this is not a new turn in the case. The stay was declined by the same court that made the underlying contempt finding, and that finding is precisely what is now being challenged before the court of appeal," said McNutt.

McNutt said the contempt order itself remains contested.

"The nature of the matter is unchanged. This is a civil contempt arising from disputed document disclosure obligations in ongoing arbitration proceedings," he said.

"It is not a criminal case, it is not a finding on the merits, and it is not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, diversion of funds or personal wrongdoing against Mr Raveendran. It has no implication outside of Singapore. Mr Raveendran maintains that he did not breach any court order, intentionally or otherwise, and will continue to pursue every lawful remedy through the proper legal process," McNutt said.

Why Byju Raveendran Faces Jail

The general division of the high court of the city-state on June 10 granted a stay on the 'committal and surrender provisions' of the civil-contempt order dated May 25.

This followed the application filed on behalf of Raveendran. An appeal against the contempt finding has also been lodged.

On May 25, the same court reportedly sentenced Raveendran to six months in jail for contempt after finding that he failed to comply with multiple court orders related to his assets dating back to April 2024.

The court ordered Raveendran to surrender to the authorities, pay 90,000 Singapore dollars (about $70,500), and submit documents establishing his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, an entity that held shares in a related company, according to a Bloomberg report.

Raveendran is facing claims from overseas investors, including in the US, where lenders are seeking to recover losses tied to a soured $1.2 billion loan.

He is also facing legal action in Singapore from Qatar Holdings, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund which invested in Byju's.

Valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju's has seen its fortunes dwindle due to a massive cash crunch, regulatory issues, and disputes with investors.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff