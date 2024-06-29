News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Byju failed because he didn't listen to anyone: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal

Byju failed because he didn't listen to anyone: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal

By Peerzada Abrar
June 29, 2024 22:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the beleaguered ed-tech firm Byju's, put himself on a pedestal and stopped listening to anyone, said Gaurav Munjal, the chief executive officer of edtech firm Unacademy.

Byju Raveendra

Photograph: ANI Photo

Munjal highlighted the importance of ‘blunt feedback’.

In a post on X, he alleged that Byju’s founder stopped listening and failed to have people who could give him the right feedback.

 

“Byju failed because he didn’t listen to anyone.

"He put himself on a pedestal and stopped listening. Don’t do that. Never do that.

"Don’t listen to everyone but have people who can give you blunt feedback,” Munjal wrote on X.

Munjal questioned Raveendran's leadership and his ability to take feedback.

“You might not always like the feedback, but take the feedback and act on it,” said Munjal.

Munjal, who is also the co-founder of the SoftBank-backed Unacademy, was sharing the learnings over the past two years.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Wednesday said proceedings initiated against edtech player Byju’s under the Companies Law are "still ongoing" and a conclusion cannot be drawn in the matter at this stage.

Last year, the ministry ordered the inspection of the books of Byju’s.

These were related to various developments at the edtech company, including its inability to finalise the statements and the resignation of an auditor.

Investment firm Prosus has written off the value of its 9.6 per cent stake in Byju’s.

This is perhaps one of the biggest writeoffs in tech startups by a marquee investor.

Prosus recorded a fair value loss of $493 million on account of its investment in the company, the Dutch tech investor said in its FY24 annual report on June 24.

Byju’s and its investors are fighting at the National Company Law Tribunal over the company’s rights issue of $200 million in a petition alleging mismanagement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Peerzada Abrar
Source: source
 
Print this article
Boom Times On Bourses In June
Boom Times On Bourses In June
Can Modi 3.0 Ignite Surge in PSU Stocks?
Can Modi 3.0 Ignite Surge in PSU Stocks?
Budget: Tax Treat For Salaried Class?
Budget: Tax Treat For Salaried Class?
Shut your mouths: DKS to Cong leaders over CM post
Shut your mouths: DKS to Cong leaders over CM post
T20 WC PIX: Kohli, Axar take India to 176/7
T20 WC PIX: Kohli, Axar take India to 176/7
CBI arrests journalist in NEET-UG paper leaks case
CBI arrests journalist in NEET-UG paper leaks case
Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 12
Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 12

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Unlisted Shares Market Is Buzzing

Unlisted Shares Market Is Buzzing

MFs Pump Rs 1.8 Trillion Into Markets

MFs Pump Rs 1.8 Trillion Into Markets

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances