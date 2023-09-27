News
Rediff.com  » Business » Buying in index majors help Sensex settle in green

Buying in index majors help Sensex settle in green

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 27, 2023 16:25 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to settle higher on Wednesday following buying in Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and ITC and positive trends in Asian and European markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 173.22 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 66,118.69.

The index opened lower and fell further to a low of 65,549.96 in morning trade.

However, buying in Reliance, L&T, Infosys and Maruti helped it recover losses. Later it jumped 226.8 points or 0.34 per cent to a high of 66,172.27.

 

The Nifty gained 51.75 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 19,716.45.

It moved between a low of 19,554 and a high of 19,730.70 in day trading.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.

Titan, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Nestle were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green. European markets were trading mostly in positive territory.

The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.98 per cent to $94.88 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 693.47 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

"The market inched higher in the second half, driven by positive openings in European markets.

"Concerns about global interest rates and elevated oil prices are being balanced by several domestic factors, such as promising economic growth prospects and the potential for strong earnings, which validate the premium valuation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Persistent outflows of foreign funds and rising US bond yields are expected to keep the broader indices in bleak terrain, in the near term, Nair added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
