Buying in index majors help Sensex, Nifty end in green

Source: PTI
August 21, 2023 16:49 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday after two days of decline, supported by buying in index majors Infosys, ITC and Bajaj Finance amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 267.43 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 65,216.09.

During the day, it jumped 387.16 points or 0.59 per cent to 65,335.82.

The NSE Nifty gained 83.45 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 19,393.60.

 

Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.70 per cent, followed by Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Nestle, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Axis Bank.

Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, shares of Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, listed on the bourses on Monday.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

"A rebound in the global market after a significant correction prompted buying in domestic equities, particularly within the IT sector.

"However, the potential for volatility to linger in the near term remains due to the increasing dollar index and elevated US bond yields, fuelled by concerns about rate hikes.

"Investors are keenly observing the commentary from the Fed chair during its forthcoming summer conference for interest rate insights," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 266.98 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.60 per cent to $85.31 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
