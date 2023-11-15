News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points; Nifty ends at 19,675

Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points; Nifty ends at 19,675

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 15, 2023 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 1 per cent on Wednesday amid a rally in global markets on favourable US inflation data.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

An encouraging US inflation report has raised hopes for an end to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 742.06 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 65,675.93.

During the day, it zoomed 813.78 points or 1.25 per cent to 65,747.65.

 

The Nifty50 of National Stock Exchange climbed 231.90 points or 1.19 per cent to 19,675.45.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.78 per cent to $81.83 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,244.44 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Nirmalaji Has A Lot To Smile About
Why Nirmalaji Has A Lot To Smile About
The Real Meaning Of Tata's Wistron Deal
The Real Meaning Of Tata's Wistron Deal
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top
WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top
Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79
Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79
NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar
NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar
With BJP Joining In, Is 'Revdi Culture' here to stay?
With BJP Joining In, Is 'Revdi Culture' here to stay?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable

Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable

Subrata Roy: 'Never done one wrong thing in my life'

Subrata Roy: 'Never done one wrong thing in my life'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances