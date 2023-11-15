Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points; Nifty ends at 19,675

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 1 per cent on Wednesday amid a rally in global markets on favourable US inflation data.

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

An encouraging US inflation report has raised hopes for an end to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 742.06 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 65,675.93.

During the day, it zoomed 813.78 points or 1.25 per cent to 65,747.65.

The Nifty50 of National Stock Exchange climbed 231.90 points or 1.19 per cent to 19,675.45.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.78 per cent to $81.83 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,244.44 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.