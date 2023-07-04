News
Bull run continues; Sensex, Nifty at record highs

Bull run continues; Sensex, Nifty at record highs

Source: PTI
July 04, 2023 10:50 IST
Benchmark equity indices continued their record-shattering spree on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty hitting their fresh all-time high levels in early trade, amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

Bull and bear

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Also, buying in Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC twins added to the positive market momentum.

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 381.55 points to hit its all-time peak of 65,586.60 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty climbed 90.95 points to reach its fresh record high of 19,413.50.

 

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance jumped over 6.56 per cent and Bajaj Finserv climbed 3.93 per cent.

Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the other lead gainers from the pack.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.64 per cent to $75.13 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,995.92 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"The unabated surge in FPI inflows will keep the market resilient.

"The sharp U turn in FPI investment from Rs 34,146 crore of selling in the first two months of this year to Rs 90,986 crore of buying in the last two months has turned the market decisively in favour of bulls.

"The surge in the market during the last 4 sessions was led mainly by the HDFC twins and RIL with some support from ITC.

"It is important to remember that these stocks have strong and improving fundamentals," said  V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
