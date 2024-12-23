Budget on Saturday, stock markets to remain open

Trading will be conducted during normal hours from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

Stock markets will remain open for trading on February 1, Saturday, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget, bourses BSE and NSE said on Monday.

Stock markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1 for the 2025-26 financial year.

In separate circulars, the BSE and the NSE said the stock markets will be open for trading on February 1, 2025, Saturday, on account of the Union Budget for 2025-26.

Trading will be conducted during normal hours from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

Markets were open on February 1, 2020 and February 28, 2015, which were both on Saturdays, when the Union Budgets were presented.

Stock markets have always been open during the usual hours since Budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.