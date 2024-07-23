News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt announces Critical Mineral Mission to boost domestic output

Govt announces Critical Mineral Mission to boost domestic output

Source: PTI
July 23, 2024 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Tuesday proposed to launch a mission to give fillip to the domestic output of critical minerals like copper and lithium, their recycling as well as acquisition of such assets abroad.

Mineral

Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Presenting Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman  also said the government will launch the auction of the first round of offshore mining blocks.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential components in many of the rapidly growing clean energy technologies – from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles.

 

Demand for these minerals is on the rise as clean energy transition gathers pace.

"We will set up a Critical Mineral Mission for domestic production, recycling of critical minerals, and overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets.

"Its mandate will include technology development, skilled workforce, extended producer responsibility  framework, and a suitable financing mechanism," the finance minister said.

She also said the government will launch the auction of the first tranche of offshore blocks for mining, building on the exploration already carried out.

Offshore mining is the process of retrieving mineral deposits from the deep seabed, at a depth of more than 200 metres.

India is a net importer of critical minerals. In a bid to give a push to  domestic mining, the mines ministry had last year passed the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Amendment Bill 2023, through which it can award exploration licences for deep-seated and critical minerals.

Last year, the government had released a list of 30 critical minerals.

It includes antimony, beryllium, bismuth, cadmium, cobalt, copper, gallium, germanium, graphite, hafnium, indium, lithium, molybdenum, niobium, nickel, PGE, phosphorous,  potash, REE (rare earth elements), tantalum, among others.

Union Budget 2024: Complete Coverage

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
From allies to taxpayers, Budget aims to please all
From allies to taxpayers, Budget aims to please all
BSNL gets Rs 82,916cr from Rs 1.28L cr telecom budget
BSNL gets Rs 82,916cr from Rs 1.28L cr telecom budget
From allies to taxpayers, Budget aims to please all
From allies to taxpayers, Budget aims to please all
Afghanistan backs Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Afghanistan backs Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K
Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K
Abolition of angel tax cheers startups, investors
Abolition of angel tax cheers startups, investors

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Taxes comprise 63% in govt coffer: Budget documents

Taxes comprise 63% in govt coffer: Budget documents

Mumbai Watches Nirmalaji's Budget

Mumbai Watches Nirmalaji's Budget

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances