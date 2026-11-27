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IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 13th and final pre-Budget consultation with Yuva for Union Budget 2027 on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Photograph: @FinMinIndia X/ ANI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday wrapped up the annual pre-Budget consultations for 2027-2028 (FY28) with a meeting with young people, or 'yuva', bringing together students from universities across the country and representatives of youth organisations.

While pre-Budget consultations are an annual exercise, this was the first time the minister and other finance ministry officials, including Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, held a dedicated meeting with young people.

Key Points Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded pre-Budget consultations for FY28 with a dedicated meeting with young people for the first time.

More than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and groups participated in the consultations.

Employment, wage growth and capital expenditure emerged as key themes in discussions with economists.

Young participants called for sector-specific AI models, better cyber-hygiene awareness and stronger domestic agricultural technology manufacturing.

Suggestions included rural employment opportunities, a nationwide reading movement and more affordable rental housing.

Budget 2027 Consultations With Youth

'More than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and stakeholder groups participated in the consultations,' the finance ministry said in a press release.

'These included industry associations, domain experts, leaders of India Inc, academics, youth representatives, and practitioners from agriculture and rural development; manufacturing; micro, small, and medium enterprises and startups; capital markets and banking, financial services and insurance; information technology; infrastructure, energy and sustainability; employment and labour; housing, urbanisation and culture; health and social issues; research and development (R&D) and higher education; school education, vocational education, skilling and sports; youth affairs; and economics,' it added.

Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1 and table the Economic Survey for 2026-2027 in Parliament on January 29.

The consultations began with a meeting with economists on Monday last week, where wage growth, employment, and capital expenditure emerged as common themes in participants' recommendations, according to people who attended the meeting.

Jobs And Wages In Focus

The push on public capital expenditure (capex) has helped crowd in private investment, and the government must continue its focus on this front.

However, the next wave of private capex will also depend on stable demand conditions, for which wage growth is crucial, a person who attended the meeting said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out Indian corporations for their 'failure' to increase employee headcount and salaries, despite the corporate tax rate being cut to 22 per cent from 30 per cent in 2019 and the introduction of a tax rebate on income up to Rs 12 lakh in 2025.

IMAGE: Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs at the discussions with Yuva. Photograph: @FinMinIndia X/ANI Photo

Modi Flags Corporate Salary Concerns

In September, Sitharaman had also said the government had laid the groundwork for growth through tax cuts and various other reforms, and that industry now needed to come forward and support growth by raising wages and increasing expenditure on R&D.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of India's GDP, grew 7.2 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26), as the government offered an income-tax rebate, rationalised tax slabs and cut rates under the goods and services tax. India's GDP grew 7.8 per cent in FY26.

Sitharaman also sought views on the taxation of foreign portfolio investments in Indian equities, with most economists at the meeting favouring the retention of existing rates of long-term capital gains tax and securities transaction tax.

'The consultations generated a wide range of forward-looking recommendations aimed at strengthening India's human capital, innovation ecosystem, manufacturing competitiveness, agricultural productivity, housing security, and educational outcomes,' the release said.

'Stakeholders emphasised the need for reforms that can further accelerate economic growth while ensuring broad-based and inclusive development.'

Youth Push For AI And Jobs

Participants made a raft of suggestions spanning agriculture, technology, employment, education, and urban development.

These included promoting domestic manufacturing of biofertilisers and advanced biotechnology-based agricultural inputs; developing sector-specific artificial intelligence models optimised for locally available hardware to strengthen India's competitiveness; and improving cyber-hygiene awareness among MSMEs and smaller financial institutions.

They also called for targeted measures to help rural youth and workers transition to productive non-farm employment and sustainable enterprises, alongside a nationwide reading movement to ensure every child can read and comprehend a newspaper by the end of Grade 5.

Affordable Housing And Education

In the housing sector, participants suggested promoting rental housing to expand affordable options in urban areas and accelerating the development of Tier-II and Tier-III cities to support young people moving from education to employment and entrepreneurship.

'Collectively, the recommendations focused on promoting innovation-led growth, expanding employment opportunities, strengthening social and economic infrastructure, and building a more resilient and future-ready economy,' the release said.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff