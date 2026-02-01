HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
STT on futures hiked, share buyback taxed as capital gains

February 01, 2026 13:01 IST

February 01, 2026 13:01 IST

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. Photograph: Sansad TV on YouTube

Key Points

  • Sitharaman proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent
  • The FM said buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains.
  • Sitharaman said MAT (Minimum Alternate Tax ) will be made final tax and the rate will be reduced to 14 per cent .

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said buyback proceeds for all types of shareholders will be taxed as capital gains.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman also proposed to raise Securities Transaction Tax to 0.05 per cent on commodity futures from 0.02 per cent.

She further said MAT (Minimum Alternate Tax ) will be made final tax and the rate will be reduced to 14 per cent from current 15 per cent.

She also said the government has proposed a joint panel of Corporate Affairs Ministry and CBDT for incorporation of income computation and disclosure standards.

National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be established to digitally document all places of significance, she added.

