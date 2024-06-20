News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Budget 2024: What economists want from Nirmalaji

Budget 2024: What economists want from Nirmalaji

Source: PTI
June 20, 2024 02:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Budget for 2024-25 should focus on employment generation, besides promoting the manufacturing sector, economists attending the pre-Budget consultation meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Wednesday said.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The meeting was attended by National Co-convenor Swadeshi Jagran Manch Ashwani Mahajan, Director and Chief Executive of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID) Nagesh Kumar, and TCA Anant among others.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mahajan said unemployment is a big issue and the government should focus on generating jobs.

Given the boost in the economy, consumption demand is not going to be a problem, he added.

"We talked a lot about the need to push the manufacturing sector," Nagesh said, adding that the Budget must provide incentive to promote MSME and textile sector.

Nagesh pitched for expanding the scope of the PLI scheme.

Ministry of Finance in a post on X said, "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the first Pre-Budget Consultations with leading economists in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2024-25 in New Delhi, today."

"The #PreBudget consultation meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri @mppchaudhary; Finance Secretary; Secretaries of Departments of Economic Affairs, Revenue, Financial Services and Corporate Affairs; and Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India," it added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year in the last week of July.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Will Keep Nirmalaji Busy This Year?
What Will Keep Nirmalaji Busy This Year?
'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'
'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
Govt raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300/quintal
Govt raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300/quintal
Uddhav, Shinde spar on Sena foundation day
Uddhav, Shinde spar on Sena foundation day
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC
15 dead as north India reels under punishing heatwave
15 dead as north India reels under punishing heatwave

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

We Missed Industrial Revolution

We Missed Industrial Revolution

What India Inc Expects From Modi 3.0

What India Inc Expects From Modi 3.0

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances