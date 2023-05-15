News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivative contracts

BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivative contracts

Source: PTI
May 15, 2023 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BSE on Monday relaunched Sensex and Bankex derivative contracts in its bid to boost derivative trading at the country's premier bourse.

BSE

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The relaunch of derivative contracts comes with a reduced lot size of futures and options and a new expiry cycle of Friday from Thursday earlier, BSE said.

Derivatives are considered to be high-risk-reward financial instruments aimed at hedging risk in the equity market.

 

BSE had launched Sensex-30 derivatives (options and futures) for the first time in 2000.

The Sensex-30 derivatives are made up of 30 of the largest and most actively traded companies on BSE.

"We are relaunching two contracts—Sensex  and Bankex. Sensex is a well known benchmark and a barometer of India's economy.

"It has good performance and a good volatility profile,” BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said at the relaunch event on Monday.

The lot size of futures and options has been reduced to 10 from 15 for Sensex, and to 15 from 20 in case of Bankex, according to BSE.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Taxing The Rich To Please The Poor
Taxing The Rich To Please The Poor
India's Chip Dreams Won't Happen Unless...
India's Chip Dreams Won't Happen Unless...
Why Apple Wants Indian Workers To Work Longer Hours
Why Apple Wants Indian Workers To Work Longer Hours
Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?
Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?
Warring sibling promoters put Hikal's future at stake
Warring sibling promoters put Hikal's future at stake
IPL: LSG look to halt Mumbai's charge in crucial clash
IPL: LSG look to halt Mumbai's charge in crucial clash
Summer Drinks To Kill The Heat
Summer Drinks To Kill The Heat

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

GST & states: How indirect tax system is working

GST & states: How indirect tax system is working

Rural gains can help Hero MotoCorp turn the corner

Rural gains can help Hero MotoCorp turn the corner

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances