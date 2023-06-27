News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jun 29 on account of Bakrid

BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jun 29 on account of Bakrid

Source: PTI
June 27, 2023 21:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leading bourses BSE and NSE and money markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28.

The markets are now open on Wednesday.

The change came after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 a public holiday as the festival of Bakrid falls on this day instead of June 28 declared earlier.

 

Both the stock exchanges have notified the new holiday date (June 29).

Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated across the world.

According to a Reserve Bank circular, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on June 29, 2023.

Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on June 29, 2023, will accordingly get postponed to the next working day (June 30, 2023).

The auction of Government of India treasury bills scheduled on June 29, 2023, will now be conducted on June 28, 2023, with settlement on June 30, 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If you want to invest, invest quickly'
'If you want to invest, invest quickly'
Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law
Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law
Air India to Spend $400 Million On...
Air India to Spend $400 Million On...
How Eden Gardens fought for the WC semis and won!
How Eden Gardens fought for the WC semis and won!
Why are Hindus tested every time?: HC on Adipurush
Why are Hindus tested every time?: HC on Adipurush
Major centres stunned as ODI WC ignites controversy
Major centres stunned as ODI WC ignites controversy
RS poll on July 24, Jaishankar, O'Brien among retirees
RS poll on July 24, Jaishankar, O'Brien among retirees

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Air India-Vistara merger deal under CCI scanner

Air India-Vistara merger deal under CCI scanner

Ratan Tata denies investing in cryptocurrency

Ratan Tata denies investing in cryptocurrency

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances