BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jun 29 on account of Bakrid

Leading bourses BSE and NSE and money markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28.

The markets are now open on Wednesday.

The change came after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 a public holiday as the festival of Bakrid falls on this day instead of June 28 declared earlier.

Both the stock exchanges have notified the new holiday date (June 29).

Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated across the world.

According to a Reserve Bank circular, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on June 29, 2023.

Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on June 29, 2023, will accordingly get postponed to the next working day (June 30, 2023).

The auction of Government of India treasury bills scheduled on June 29, 2023, will now be conducted on June 28, 2023, with settlement on June 30, 2023.