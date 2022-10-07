News
Rediff.com  » Business » BSE, NSE end marginally lower amid weak global cues

BSE, NSE end marginally lower amid weak global cues

Source: PTI
October 07, 2022 16:43 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in a volatile trade on Friday following profit booking in financials and IT shares amid a weak trend in global equity markets.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Snapping its two-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 30.81 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 58,191.29.

During the day, it fell 370.95 points or 0.63 per cent to 57,851.15.

 

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 17.15 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 17,314.65.

Among Sensex shares, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Titan, Power Grid, NTPC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

"Prior to the release of the US jobs data, the domestic market traded with cuts in line with its global counterparts.

"Stronger-than-anticipated job data may lead to a market decline as it could give the Fed more reasons to focus on inflation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.48 per cent to $94.87 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 279.01 crore on Thursday, according to data available with BSE.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Global Slowdown Would Be Positive For India'
'One must be mindful of stock-picking'
'Indian market one-eyed king in land...'
Karishma's On A Dinner Date!
AAP minister's clip at 'conversion' event sparks row
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan STUN India in thriller
Gujarat DGP orders probe into flogging of Muslims
'A Global Recession Can Be Avoided'

India 2022: Huge Economic Challenges

