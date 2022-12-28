News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » BSE, NSE end in red in volatile trade

BSE, NSE end in red in volatile trade

Source: PTI
December 28, 2022 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed marginally down in a volatile trade on Wednesday due to profit taking by investors after two straight days of gains amid mixed global trends and foreign fund outflows.

Danish Siddiqui

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share Sensex dipped 17.15 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,910.28.

During the day, it declined 213.66 points or 0.35 per cent to 60,713.77.

 

The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 9.80 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 18,122.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Maruti were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower, while Hong Kong settled in the green.

"Market wavered between gains and losses with investors taking their position around the flatline as mixed global cues troubled them to take a firm one-sided move," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.74 per cent to $83.71 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 867.65 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IPOs Make Way Out Of Deep Freezer
IPOs Make Way Out Of Deep Freezer
Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years as Reliance boss
Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years as Reliance boss
RBI Governor Is A Trapeze Artist
RBI Governor Is A Trapeze Artist
TVF CEO Arunabh acquitted in sexual harassment case
TVF CEO Arunabh acquitted in sexual harassment case
Cong on revival path, Rahul antidote to BJP: Stalin
Cong on revival path, Rahul antidote to BJP: Stalin
Smallcap stocks slump as market seesaws in 2022
Smallcap stocks slump as market seesaws in 2022
Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?
Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How a tortoise made due diligence process NPA-free

How a tortoise made due diligence process NPA-free

Banks' balance sheet grows in double digits

Banks' balance sheet grows in double digits

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances