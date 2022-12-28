BSE, NSE end in red in volatile trade

Benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed marginally down in a volatile trade on Wednesday due to profit taking by investors after two straight days of gains amid mixed global trends and foreign fund outflows.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share Sensex dipped 17.15 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,910.28.

During the day, it declined 213.66 points or 0.35 per cent to 60,713.77.

The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 9.80 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 18,122.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were the major laggards.

Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Maruti were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower, while Hong Kong settled in the green.

"Market wavered between gains and losses with investors taking their position around the flatline as mixed global cues troubled them to take a firm one-sided move," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.74 per cent to $83.71 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 867.65 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.