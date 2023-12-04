News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » BSE-listed firms' m-cap at record high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms' m-cap at record high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore

Source: PTI
December 04, 2023 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit an all-time high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore on Monday, amid a rally in equities after the BJP registered victory in assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states.

M-cap

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Following the sharp uptick in the market, investors became richer by over Rs 5.81 lakh crore on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,383.93 points, or 2.05 per cent, to close at a lifetime high of 68,865.12.

The index touched an intra-day record peak of 68,918.22.

 

The barometer logged its biggest single-day jump since May 20, 2022.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 5.81 lakh crore to Rs 343.48 lakh crore from Rs 337.67 lakh crore on Friday.

In the last five trading sessions, investors' wealth has gone up by Rs 14.76 lakh crore.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4 trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

Among the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank and SBI led the index with the maximum gains of 4.68 per cent and 3.99 per cent, respectively. Other major gainers were Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.19 per cent and smallcap index climbed 1.20 per cent.

All the sectoral indices recorded gains with oil and gas surging the highest 3.77 per cent followed by Bankex rising to 3.56 per cent.

While the power sector index went up 2.99 per cent, financial services advanced 2.98 per cent and utilities jumped 2.94 per cent.

"The Indian markets now are set for another rally this time driven by the large caps going into the central elections.

"The clarity of domestic state election win and overall steady global macro environment will boost market optimism," Jaykrishna Gandhi, head - business development, Institutional Equities at Emkay Global Financial Services, said.

Gandhi further said that rate hikes have been largely ruled out which opens the narrative for rate cuts for some time next year.

"We believe large caps will outperform small and mid in the near term with laggards like banking stocks and RIL to lead the way," Gandhi said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The real GDP was captured better'
'The real GDP was captured better'
Can Your Bank Avoid Cyber Threats?
Can Your Bank Avoid Cyber Threats?
'People Love Diesel SUVs'
'People Love Diesel SUVs'
LS okays bill to regulate legal profession, curb touts
LS okays bill to regulate legal profession, curb touts
SC helpline for 284 students from violence-hit Manipur
SC helpline for 284 students from violence-hit Manipur
'Warner doesn't want a swansong, he thinks...'
'Warner doesn't want a swansong, he thinks...'
Chennai goes under water, revives fears of 2015 flood
Chennai goes under water, revives fears of 2015 flood

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans

Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans

'Largecaps appear attractive'

'Largecaps appear attractive'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances