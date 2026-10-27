Mahindra's Bristlecone Targets Billion-Dollar Valuation With 24% Growth

Mahindra Group's Bristlecone, an AI-powered supply chain services provider, has achieved a 24% year-on-year topline growth and is actively pursuing a billion-dollar valuation by expanding its offerings and enhancing supply chain resilience for global clients.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Bristlecone, a Mahindra Group firm, achieved a 24 per cent year-on-year topline growth.

The company has launched "project unicorn" with the ambition to become a billion-dollar valuation company in a few years.

Bristlecone is expanding its services beyond ERP supply chain to include data analytics, AI, and product engineering, while maintaining core focus.

The firm is investing significantly in creating assets, frameworks, and IP to accelerate implementation times and drive future revenue over the next two years.

Bristlecone is helping customers develop more resilient and predictable supply chains, leveraging AI, AR, VR, and computer vision for improved operations.

Mahindra Group firm and pure-play supply chain services provider Bristlecone has seen its topline grow 24 per cent year-on-year amid its ambition to become a billion-dollar valuation company, its Managing Director and CEO Lakshamanan Chidambaram has said.

He also said the company is bringing its deep expertise to enable its customers in the chosen markets to develop a more resilient supply chain in the wake of the prevailing geopolitical situation.

Acquired by Mahindra Group in 2004, the AI-powered supply chain services provider specialises in helping organisations create higher-performing environments and deliver and deliver positive customer experience through its expertise in the domain.

"We have grown 24 per cent year-on-year which clearly shows that the interventions we've done are working. We have also opened 15 new Fortune 1000 logos. So, we are setting it up for growth for the years to come," Chidamabaram, who moved to Bristlecone last July, said.

Bristlecone's Growth Strategy

He said in this period the company has taken a slew of initiatives, including launching project "unicorn" that aims to make Bristlecone a million-dollar valuation company in a few years.

"We doubled the size of the sales team and increased the range of offering, but the core focus remains on the supply chain," he said.

The company has a presence in three global markets, with the US as the largest, followed by Europe and India, and offers services to four segments: high-tech, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and life sciences, according to Chaidmabram.

Expanding Service Offerings

"These are the verticals we focus on. And the range of services we provided earlier was ERP supply chain; what we have done now is ERP supply chain and data analytics. We've strengthened Artificial Intelligence (AI) and product engineering in a very big way to widen the range of offerings without losing focus on the core ERP supply chain model," he added.

"(Though) AI projects are not large projects unlike SAP implementation projects. It's a few million dollars (business), but it establishes you as a thought leader, and then you are able to drive a lot of downstream business," he said, adding that the revenue from AI intervention would be about 10-12 per cent of the company's topline.

Investment in Innovation

He said that the company has invested significantly in creating assets, frameworks, and IP that will help accelerate implementation times for SAP or any of the supply chain products that it works on.

"Over the next two years, 10 per cent is going towards building accelerators, frameworks, IP (Intellectual Property) -infused accelerators and building out a set of products. In the medium term, it will make sure that a good portion of our revenue comes from this segment, delinking it from people and making it more IP-driven," he said.

Driving Resilient Supply Chains

The high-tech segment, driven by the data centre and semiconductor boom for AI, remains the growth driver going forward, followed by manufacturing and pharma/life sciences, Chidambaram said, adding that the company upgraded a client's forecasting model with AI, significantly improving prediction accuracy for tens of thousands of SKUs.

Back home for the parent Mahindra Group's plant in Pune (Maharashtra), he said, Bristlecone implemented AI, AR, VR, and computer vision across thousands of machines in achieving 99.99 per cent uptime and a 30 per cent reduction in manufacturing energy consumption.

He said that there are a lot of things that now make it unpredictable for enterprises globally to operate, adding, "so in our chosen markets we are bringing the deep expertise that we have gained to enable our customers to develop more resilient and predictable supply chains."