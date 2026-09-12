BRICS Summit Pushes For Safe And Inclusive AI Development

The New Delhi Declaration 2026 from the BRICS Summit outlines a comprehensive technology agenda, urging global cooperation for safe, inclusive Artificial Intelligence governance, robust cybersecurity, and the development of sovereign digital ecosystems.
BRICS leaders on Saturday called for wider access to Artificial Intelligence resources and stronger international cooperation to ensure the technology is safe, secure, inclusive and reliable, and its potential risks are mitigated, as they committed to implementing the grouping's statement on 'Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence'. The New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit being held in the national capital, laid out a broad technology agenda spanning AI, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure (DPI), telecom and submarine networks, quantum technologies, startups and advanced manufacturing. The declaration highlighted the immense opportunity that AI offered to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development for all.
Key Points
- BRICS leaders advocate for wider access to AI resources and robust international cooperation for safe, secure, inclusive, and reliable AI development.
- The New Delhi Declaration 2026 commits to implementing the BRICS Leaders' Statement on Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence.
- The declaration addresses challenges in the digital realm, including cybercrime, misinformation, and deepfakes, while promoting a sovereign and self-reliant digital ecosystem.
- BRICS countries aim to strengthen international digital connectivity through cooperation on submarine cable infrastructure and explore a high-speed communication network.
- The declaration also highlights the importance of intellectual property rights in the digital environment, quantum technologies, and fostering innovation through youth engagement and startups.
Global Governance Of AI And Digital ChallengesIt pushed for concerted and inclusive efforts to address the challenges stemming from and within the digital realm such as threat to security in the use of ICTs, malicious software, data security, and the misuse of technologies including cybercrime, misinformation, hate-speech, disinformation and deepfakes. The declaration also called for wider access to AI resources alongside safeguards for safety and reliability, and committed "to implement the BRICS Leaders' Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence". Acknowledging the significance of frontier technologies, it said Artificial Intelligence presents an immense opportunity to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development for all. The declaration called for fostering AI for science and innovation, developing trustworthy AI technologies, improving energy efficiency of AI systems and mitigating potential risks, particularly with an eye on ensuring a "just, fair, equitable and prosperous future" of all countries, especially those of Global South. "We further note that international cooperation in enhancing accessibility of AI resources while ensuring its safety, security, inclusiveness and reliability, for promoting energy efficiency of AI systems, fostering AI Science and Innovation, developing trustworthy AI technologies, leveraging AI for economic growth and social good and mitigating potential risks would be essential for promoting a just, fair, equitable and prosperous future of all countries, especially those of Global South," it said. The declaration highlighted India's AI Impact Summit held in February and the World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai.
Building Sovereign Digital EcosystemsIn another key articulation, the declaration called for deeper cooperation towards building a "sovereign and self-reliant digital ecosystem", while recognising digital and ICT ecosystems as critical to economic development, social inclusion, service delivery and innovation. "We recognise that digital and ICT ecosystems are a critical foundation for economic development, social inclusion, improved service-delivery, sustainable growth, resilience and innovation and emphasise deepening BRICS cooperation towards a sovereign and self-reliant digital ecosystem," it said. It underscored the transformative potential of resilient, safe, secure, inclusive and interoperable digital public infrastructure and digital public goods, based on national priorities and circumstances to strengthen digital ecosystems and to deliver services at scale and increase social and economic opportunities for all. "We note the proposal to launch the digital public
infrastructure repository for BRICS countries and pilot projects of digital public infrastructure solutions for digital transformation for BRICS countries," it said.