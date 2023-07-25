News
Rediff.com  » Business » Breather for SpiceJet; DGCA removes it from enhanced surveillance regime

Source: PTI
July 25, 2023 12:34 IST
Aviation watchdog DGCA has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime, a senior official said on Tuesday.

SpiceJet

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The airline, which has been facing multiple headwinds, was placed under enhanced surveillance recently.

The senior DGCA official said that in view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance.

 

"Accordingly 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet of aircraft, where in a total 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams," the official said.

The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines.

"As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA," the official said.

On July 11, PTI had reported about DGCA placing SpiceJet under the enhanced surveillance regime and on that day, the airline refuted any such development.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson had said, "the information is absolutely incorrect and is strongly denied".

No such communication has been received by the airline from the DGCA, the spokesperson had said in a statement on July 11.

Source: PTI
 
