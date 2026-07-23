BPCL, HPCL Report Huge Q1FY27 Losses Due to High Crude Oil Prices

State-owned Indian oil refiners Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd have reported significant losses for Q1FY27, primarily due to a sharp surge in crude oil prices exacerbated by the West Asia crisis and suppressed marketing margins on petroleum products.

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points BPCL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,872.70 crore in Q1FY27, marking its first quarterly loss since Q2FY23.

HPCL posted a net loss of Rs 12,264 crore in Q1FY27, its first quarterly loss since Q3FY23.

The significant losses are attributed to a sharp rise in crude oil prices, influenced by the West Asia crisis, and suppressed marketing margins on petrol, diesel, and LPG.

Both companies incurred substantial under-recoveries on LPG sales, with BPCL's cumulative figure at Rs 15,803 crore and HPCL's at Rs 16,405 crore as of June 30.

Despite the losses, both BPCL and HPCL saw an increase in revenue from operations and maintained high refinery utilisation rates.

State-owned refiners Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday reported huge losses for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) due to sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

BPCL posted consolidated net loss of Rs 1,872.70 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 6,839.02 crore in Q1FY26.

This was BPCL's first quarterly loss since Q2FY23.

The company's revenue from operations rose 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.59 trillion during the quarter from Rs 1.29 trillion a year ago.

HPCL's Financial Performance

HPCL reported a net loss of Rs 12,264 crore in Q1FY27, as compared to a profit of Rs 4,110 crore in Q1FY26.

This was HPCL's first quarterly loss since Q3FY23.

The company's total income rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.45 trillion in Q1FY27 from Rs 1.20 trillion in Q1FY26.

The companies said the steep losses were driven by suppressed marketing margin on certain petroleum products.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) refrained from increasing petrol and diesel prices until early May even as crude oil prices crossed $100 per barrel mark.

The fuel retailers hiked prices four times across the country in May, raising petrol prices by Rs 7.38 a litre and diesel by Rs 7.52 per litre.

LPG Under-Recoveries and Government Compensation

The two companies also incurred significant losses on sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. As of June 30, BPCL's cumulative LPG under-recovery stood at Rs 15,803 crore, while HPCL reported under-recoveries of Rs 16,405 crore.

BPCL said it has recognised three equal monthly instalments totalling Rs 1,898 crore for Q1FY27 as the government's compensation for under-recoveries on sale of domestic LPG.

Sales and Refining Operations

BPCL sold 13.62 million tonnes (mt) of petroleum products in the domestic market during the quarter under review, up 0.29 per cent from a year earlier.

The company's refinery throughput stood at 10.15 mt in the period, with capacity utilisation of 115 per cent.

HPCL reported a 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in product sales to 13.12 mt in Q1FY27, while petrol and diesel sales climbed 8.1 per cent to 8.8 mt.

HPCL's refineries processed 6.52 mt of crude oil during Q1FY27, operating at 107 per cent of its installed capacity.

Its flagship Visakh refinery processed 3.97 mt of crude oil, with capacity utilisation of 106 per cent, while the Mumbai refinery processed 2.55 mt, operating at 108 per cent capacity.

Gross Refining Margins and Investments

HPCL's average gross refining margin (GRM) surged to $23.80 per barrel in Q1FY27, compared with $3.08 per barrel in the year-ago period.

The company said the figure excludes the impact of the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), and the road and infrastructure cess levied on exports of select petroleum products.

The company spent Rs 1,734 crore during the quarter for strengthening refining and marketing infrastructure, including investments in subsidiaries and joint venture companies to build additional capacities, new business lines, and improving operating efficiencies.