The Bombay high court has permitted Tata Sons to hold its crucial November 30 board meeting, rejecting an urgent plea from two Tata Trusts to block or defer the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, though any outcome will be subject to the court's final ruling.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Bombay high court has allowed Tata Sons' November 30 board meeting to proceed, declining to grant urgent relief to two Tata Trusts challenging N Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

The court ruled that any decisions made during the meeting will be subject to its final orders, with the next hearing scheduled for January 18, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) filed suits challenging Chandrasekaran's reappointment for a third five-year term, citing a violation of Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association.

The trusts sought to prevent Chandrasekaran from exercising his casting vote during the meeting, arguing that the September 17 reappointment resolution was invalid without an affirmative majority vote from trustees.

Tata Sons, represented by Harish Salve, argued that the trusts cannot "paralyse the company" and that the reappointment decision was unanimous, despite Noel Tata's dissent.

Declining any urgent relief to the two Tata Trusts that had challenged the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term, the Bombay high court on Friday said the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons can be held as scheduled.

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja said any outcome of the meeting shall be subject to final orders of the court.

The Tata Trusts had sought for the meeting to be deferred or stayed or for an order that Chandrasekaran would not be allowed to exercise his vote as executive chairman.

During the hearing, the court asked what was the need to defer the meeting or not permit Chandrasekaran to cast his vote as executive chairman when he is already holding the post in his second term.

The court, however, refused to grant any relief to the two Tata Trusts on Friday.

"We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule.

"Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders," the court said.

Legal Challenge and Arguments

The bench ordered Tata Sons and the other respondents in the case, which include the board members, to submit their reply affidavits to two suits filed on Thursday (November 26) and posted the matter for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) had filed the suits in the high court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.

The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has demanded Rs 15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest.

As per the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association (AoA).

The immediate relief sought was to prevent the chairman of Tata Sons from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors.

On Friday, the trusts' counsels also sought for the meeting to be deferred which was opposed by Tata Sons.

"His (Chandrasekaran) third term is not coming into effect on Monday (November 30), right?

"He is already the chairman executive now.

"What are the plaintiffs (trusts) anticipating to happen during the November 30 meeting?" Justice Ahuja asked, seeking to know what was the need to defer the meeting or not permit Chandrasekaran to cast his vote.

There may be some other items on the agenda for the November 30 meeting other than confirmation of the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, the court said, adding those matters can be heard and decided.

RBI Directive and Trust's Counter

Senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, said the board meeting needs to be held as it has got direction from the Reserve Bank of India giving a deadline of December 12 to inform the RBI of its (Tata Sons) decision (to comply with the mandated listing).

Any resolution passed would be subject to the orders of the high court, Salve said.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the SDTT, said the RBI directive is just a ploy used by Tata Sons to show fake urgency to hold the meeting.

Singhvi sought a deferment of the board sitting on November 30, claiming that it has been called to confirm the minutes of the September 17 meeting during which it was decided to reappoint Chandrasekaran.

He pointed out Article 121 of the Articles of Association, which says such a decision cannot be taken unless there is an affirmative vote of the majority of the trustees.

When Noel Tata, who chairs Tata Trusts, had not given an affirmative voting in the September 17 meeting, then there was no majority and hence the next step of taking the vote of the other four board members could not have been initiated, Singhvi argued.

"Majority between two votes cannot be one vote.

"It has to be more than one.

"Noel Tata made it clear on September 17 that there was no affirmative majority vote.

"When Noel Tata disagreed there was lack of majority vote," Singhvi said.

The senior counsel added that Chandrasekaran's third term would be effective from February 27, 2027.

Singhvi submitted to the court the agenda of the November 30 meeting after which Justice Ahuja noted that one of the items was to confirm Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

Dispute Over Casting Vote

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, appearing for RDTT, argued that the casting vote confirming the reappointment could not have been cast when there was no affirmative majority vote.

"The (reappointment) decision is perverse.

"They have destroyed the structure of the Articles that has governed the company for generations," he submitted.

Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, said there can never be a majority vote when there are two nominees for the trust and hence the resolution had to go for a casting vote.

"The decision (to reappoint Chandrasekaran) was taken after a unanimous vote.

"One of the directors ( Noel Tata) holds the company hostage by saying he won't vote until things are done his way.

"It cannot be that if Noel Tata says no, it is a no.

"There could not have been a majority when there are only two directors," Salve contended.

Noel Tata says either it is his way or the highway, Salve argued and questioned as to why the suits were filed in November when the meeting and decision of reappointment were taken two months ago in September.

Salve added that the trusts, in their interim application, have not asked for deferment of the November 30 meeting.

"No prejudice would be caused if the meeting is held as scheduled.

"The two trustees (SDTT and RDTT) cannot paralyse the company," Salve stated.

The suits said Article 121 of Tata Sons' AoA does not permit the chairman of a board meeting to exercise a casting vote in cases where the articles require the affirmative vote of a majority of the trustees.

The dispute follows Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons executive chairman for five more years at the September 17 board meeting.

The suits have said the decision was "ultra vires the Articles of Association and is invalid, illegal, null and void".

Tata Trusts holds around 66 per cent of Tata Sons and has sought a permanent order and injunction restraining the latter, its directors, officers and other agents from acting upon in any manner or giving effect to the resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran.